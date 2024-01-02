en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Actor Sreenath Bhasi Returns with ‘LLB- Lifeline of Bachelors’, Marks A M Sidhique’s Directorial Debut

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
Actor Sreenath Bhasi Returns with ‘LLB- Lifeline of Bachelors’, Marks A M Sidhique’s Directorial Debut

Setting the stage for his much-anticipated comeback, actor Sreenath Bhasi is slated to play the lead role in the upcoming film ‘LLB- Lifeline of Bachelors’. The movie, directed by A M Sidhique, is touted to be a family entertainer, weaving a narrative of romance, friendship, and suspense against the backdrop of a college campus.

Star-Studded Ensemble and New Role for Mamukkoya’s Son

The film also showcases a powerful ensemble cast including Vishak Nair, Aswath Lal, Roshan Aboobacker, Pradeep Balan, Sudheesh, Seema G Nair, and Ramesh Kottayam. Notably, the movie introduces a significant new role for veteran actor Mamukkoya’s son, further enriching the film’s diverse character palette.

Behind the Scenes: A M Sidhique’s Directorial Debut

Making his directorial debut, A M Sidhique, also an Assistant Commissioner of Police, takes the helm of this film. This unique blend of professional experiences promises a fresh perspective on storytelling, potentially making ‘LLB- Lifeline of Bachelors’ a standout addition to the film industry.

Music, Release Date, and Bhasi’s Upcoming Projects

The music for the film, a collaboration between Bijibal and Kailash with lyrics by Santhosh Varma and Manu Manjith, promises to add a distinct flavor to the film. The film is set to hit the theaters on January 19, offering audiences a new cinematic experience to kickstart the year. In addition to ‘LLB- Lifeline of Bachelors’, Sreenath Bhasi is also set to appear in several other films in 2024, including ‘Azadi,’ ‘Idi Mazha Kaatu,’ ‘Dhuniyavinte Orattathu,’ ‘Khajuraho Dreams,’ and ‘Manjummel Boys.’

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min Illuminate Love and Memory in 'Love Reset'

By BNN Correspondents

Radio Icon DJ Super Snake Dies Unexpectedly: A Legacy Cut Short

By BNN Correspondents

Unmasking the Bulgarian Community in Austria Through Cinema

By BNN Correspondents

FrightFest 2020: Moonlight Amphitheatre Reopens with Social Distancing

By BNN Correspondents

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Welcomes 2024 with 'Saltburn' Homage ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 47 seconds
Sophie Ellis-Bextor Welcomes 2024 with 'Saltburn' Homage ...
heart comment 0
How ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is Winning Audiences Without a Prime-Time Slot

By BNN Correspondents

How 'Teri Meri Doriyaann' is Winning Audiences Without a Prime-Time Slot
JSAUX Revolutionizes Handheld Gaming with New Transparent RGB Docking Station

By Salman Khan

JSAUX Revolutionizes Handheld Gaming with New Transparent RGB Docking Station
Jim Carrey Considers Retirement: A New Chapter Begins

By BNN Correspondents

Jim Carrey Considers Retirement: A New Chapter Begins
Jashn-e-Rekhta Makes Its Debut in Dubai, Celebrating Urdu Culture and Language

By BNN Correspondents

Jashn-e-Rekhta Makes Its Debut in Dubai, Celebrating Urdu Culture and Language
Latest Headlines
World News
BJP Opposes Hemant Soren's Potential Succession Move Amidst Scandal
16 seconds
BJP Opposes Hemant Soren's Potential Succession Move Amidst Scandal
Authoritarian Tendencies: Government's Attempt to Suppress Opposition Meets Resistance
25 seconds
Authoritarian Tendencies: Government's Attempt to Suppress Opposition Meets Resistance
Assam Police Conducts Second Round of BMI Tests for 'Obese' Officers
26 seconds
Assam Police Conducts Second Round of BMI Tests for 'Obese' Officers
Courtney Zamora: The Baseball Wife Breaking Stereotypes with Casual Attire
36 seconds
Courtney Zamora: The Baseball Wife Breaking Stereotypes with Casual Attire
Celebrations and Challenges: A Snapshot of Bidwell Park Golf Course
37 seconds
Celebrations and Challenges: A Snapshot of Bidwell Park Golf Course
Courtney Zamora Shatters Stereotypes of Athlete Spouses
42 seconds
Courtney Zamora Shatters Stereotypes of Athlete Spouses
Swindon Town Set to Sign Australian Prodigy Eddie Ince
43 seconds
Swindon Town Set to Sign Australian Prodigy Eddie Ince
Blac Chyna Undergoes Second Breast Reduction Surgery Due to Complications
51 seconds
Blac Chyna Undergoes Second Breast Reduction Surgery Due to Complications
Tragic New Year's Eve: Teen Suicide Underscores Global Adolescent Mental Health Crisis
1 min
Tragic New Year's Eve: Teen Suicide Underscores Global Adolescent Mental Health Crisis
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
30 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
6 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app