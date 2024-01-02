Actor Sreenath Bhasi Returns with ‘LLB- Lifeline of Bachelors’, Marks A M Sidhique’s Directorial Debut

Setting the stage for his much-anticipated comeback, actor Sreenath Bhasi is slated to play the lead role in the upcoming film ‘LLB- Lifeline of Bachelors’. The movie, directed by A M Sidhique, is touted to be a family entertainer, weaving a narrative of romance, friendship, and suspense against the backdrop of a college campus.

Star-Studded Ensemble and New Role for Mamukkoya’s Son

The film also showcases a powerful ensemble cast including Vishak Nair, Aswath Lal, Roshan Aboobacker, Pradeep Balan, Sudheesh, Seema G Nair, and Ramesh Kottayam. Notably, the movie introduces a significant new role for veteran actor Mamukkoya’s son, further enriching the film’s diverse character palette.

Behind the Scenes: A M Sidhique’s Directorial Debut

Making his directorial debut, A M Sidhique, also an Assistant Commissioner of Police, takes the helm of this film. This unique blend of professional experiences promises a fresh perspective on storytelling, potentially making ‘LLB- Lifeline of Bachelors’ a standout addition to the film industry.

Music, Release Date, and Bhasi’s Upcoming Projects

The music for the film, a collaboration between Bijibal and Kailash with lyrics by Santhosh Varma and Manu Manjith, promises to add a distinct flavor to the film. The film is set to hit the theaters on January 19, offering audiences a new cinematic experience to kickstart the year. In addition to ‘LLB- Lifeline of Bachelors’, Sreenath Bhasi is also set to appear in several other films in 2024, including ‘Azadi,’ ‘Idi Mazha Kaatu,’ ‘Dhuniyavinte Orattathu,’ ‘Khajuraho Dreams,’ and ‘Manjummel Boys.’