Actor Sreenath Bhasi Returns with ‘LLB- Lifeline of Bachelors’, Marks A M Sidhique’s Directorial Debut
Setting the stage for his much-anticipated comeback, actor Sreenath Bhasi is slated to play the lead role in the upcoming film ‘LLB- Lifeline of Bachelors’. The movie, directed by A M Sidhique, is touted to be a family entertainer, weaving a narrative of romance, friendship, and suspense against the backdrop of a college campus.
Star-Studded Ensemble and New Role for Mamukkoya’s Son
The film also showcases a powerful ensemble cast including Vishak Nair, Aswath Lal, Roshan Aboobacker, Pradeep Balan, Sudheesh, Seema G Nair, and Ramesh Kottayam. Notably, the movie introduces a significant new role for veteran actor Mamukkoya’s son, further enriching the film’s diverse character palette.
Behind the Scenes: A M Sidhique’s Directorial Debut
Making his directorial debut, A M Sidhique, also an Assistant Commissioner of Police, takes the helm of this film. This unique blend of professional experiences promises a fresh perspective on storytelling, potentially making ‘LLB- Lifeline of Bachelors’ a standout addition to the film industry.
Music, Release Date, and Bhasi’s Upcoming Projects
The music for the film, a collaboration between Bijibal and Kailash with lyrics by Santhosh Varma and Manu Manjith, promises to add a distinct flavor to the film. The film is set to hit the theaters on January 19, offering audiences a new cinematic experience to kickstart the year. In addition to ‘LLB- Lifeline of Bachelors’, Sreenath Bhasi is also set to appear in several other films in 2024, including ‘Azadi,’ ‘Idi Mazha Kaatu,’ ‘Dhuniyavinte Orattathu,’ ‘Khajuraho Dreams,’ and ‘Manjummel Boys.’
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments