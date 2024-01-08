en English
Arts & Entertainment

Actor Shares Insights into ‘Masters of the Air’ and Working with Austin Butler

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:46 pm EST
The upcoming drama series ‘Masters of the Air’ on Apple TV+ is creating a buzz among the audience. A recent interaction with one of the actors from the show revealed intriguing facets of the casting process and his experience of working with co-star Austin Butler.

Behind The Scenes

The actor, in his conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, recalled the moment when he was informed about the inclusion of Austin Butler in the cast. Butler, recognized for his recent portrayal of Elvis, was initially unavailable due to illness. However, the actor and Butler eventually connected, developing a rapport that transcends off-screen. He humorously noted, “We play best friends in the show, and it was easy to bond with Butler”.

‘Masters of the Air’ – A Tale of Bravery

‘Masters of the Air’ is a World War II drama based on Donald L. Miller’s book. The series focuses on the 100th Bomb Group and their perilous missions over Nazi Germany, encapsulating tales of bravery, camaraderie, and resilience. The ensemble cast includes Barry Keoghan, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, and Raff Law, along with Austin Butler.

Renowned Producers Behind the Series

The show is produced by distinguished personalities from the acclaimed ‘Band of Brothers’ series, including Gary Goetzman, Tom Hanks, and Steven Spielberg. The first two episodes of ‘Masters of the Air’ will premiere on January 26, 2024, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly until March 15, 2024. The anticipation is high for this mega-budget gemstone for Apple TV+.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

