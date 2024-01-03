Actor Sathish to Star in Dark Comedy ‘Vithaikkaran’, Set for February 2024 Release

Following the grand success of ‘Conjuring Kanappan’, acclaimed actor Sathish is confirmed to headline the cast in the anticipatory film ‘Vithaikkaran’. This dark comedy, set against the bustling backdrop of Chennai, is the brainchild of writer and director Venki, known for his previous partnership with Lokesh Kanagaraj. In ‘Vithaikkaran’, audiences will witness Sathish in a new light as he steps into the shoes of a magician.

Sathish Joined by Stellar Cast and Crew

Accompanying Sathish in this cinematic journey is actress Simran Gupta, stepping into the role of the female lead. Gupta, recognized for her captivating performance alongside Vijay in the song Simtaangaran from the film ‘Sarkar’, is expected to bring her unique flair to ‘Vithaikkaran’. The film is also graced by an impressive supporting cast, including notable talents such as Anandraj, Madhusudhan, Subramaniam Siva, John Vijay, Pavel Navageethan, and Japan Kumar.

Renowned Lyricist Vairamuthu Joins the Team

In a move that has stirred excitement among fans, lauded lyricist Vairamuthu has been brought on board to weave his lyrical genius into the film’s soundtrack. Vairamuthu’s involvement promises a musical experience that will complement and enhance the film’s narrative.

‘Vithaikkaran’ to Address Serious Issue

Scheduled to hit the screens in February 2024, ‘Vithaikkaran’ is more than a mere comedy. The film’s narrative is set to tackle a serious issue, offering viewers a thoughtful exploration alongside its comedic elements. As anticipation builds, audiences wait with bated breath to see how this talented team will marry humor and social commentary in ‘Vithaikkaran’.