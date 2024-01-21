Actor Glen Powell Discusses Film Success and Hints at 'Top Gun 3' at Sundance

At the Variety Studio presented by Audible during the Sundance Film Festival, Glen Powell shared his perspectives and experiences, expressing satisfaction with the success of his latest romantic-comedy 'Anyone But You.' The film has grossed over $100 million globally, underlining the ongoing audience appetite for genres thought to be out of favor.

Revisiting 'Anyone But You'

In a conversation with his co-writer and director Richard Linklater, Powell delved into their approach to filmmaking and their recent project 'Hit Man.' The romantic-comedy, based on a true story, follows a Houston police officer who goes undercover as a hitman. Powell lauded his co-star Adria Arjona, underlining her dedication and the crucial role she played in the film.

Synergy with Richard Linklater

Reflecting on his ongoing collaboration with Linklater, Powell highlighted the importance of trust and the freedom to provide each other with honest feedback. This symbiotic work relationship has been instrumental in shaping their storytelling approach and cinematic vision.

A Hint at 'Top Gun 3'

Adding a dash of anticipation for his fans, Powell subtly hinted at the development of a third 'Top Gun' movie. While he refrained from sharing specifics, his suggestion of exciting announcements on the horizon has sparked curiosity among fans and colleagues alike. Powell disclosed that he is in constant touch with the team involved, which includes heavyweights like Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer. The news of the film's development has been a talking point in Hollywood, with Tom Cruise, freshly off his non-exclusive deal with Warner Bros, showing no signs of slowing down at Paramount.