Actor Duane Martin Engaged to Ashley Marie Jones: A Proposal High Above LA

The world of Hollywood was recently set abuzz as actor Duane Martin, 58, took to Instagram to announce his engagement to actress and model Ashley Marie Jones. The romantic proposal took place during a private helicopter ride over the city of Los Angeles, a birthday surprise for Jones that culminated in a blissful engagement.

A Helicopter Ride to Remember

The Instagram posts featured a montage of video clips, documenting Jones's reactions and the breath-taking aerial views of Los Angeles. The video revealed the moment Martin popped the question, capturing the surprise, joy, and love on Jones's face. Martin's caption for the post was a heartfelt declaration, describing Jones as a 'heart opener' and expressing his profound affection and gratitude towards her.

Overflowing with Excitement and Love

Not to be outdone, Jones reciprocated Martin's public display of affection. She shared her own version of the proposal video on Instagram, showcasing the special moment from her perspective. Her post was filled with words of love, admiration, and excitement for the man she had just agreed to spend the rest of her life with. The comment section of both posts was flooded with congratulatory messages from friends, family, and celebrities, clearly reflecting the couple's popularity and the widespread joy at their engagement news.

Love After Divorce

This joyful news comes in the wake of Martin's divorce from actress Tisha Campbell, finalised in December 2020. Despite the end of his previous marriage, Martin has found love again in the arms of Jones. Together, they are set to embark on a new journey of companionship and romance, proving that love can indeed bloom after heartbreak.