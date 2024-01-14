en English
Arts & Entertainment

Actor Alec Musser of ‘All My Children’ Fame Passes Away at 50

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST
Actor Alec Musser of ‘All My Children’ Fame Passes Away at 50

Alec Musser, renowned for his portrayal as Del Henry in the soap opera ‘All My Children,’ has passed away at 50. His sudden departure at his residence in Del Mar, California, has left the entertainment industry and fans in shock. The cause of his death remains undisclosed.

A Journey from Reality TV to ‘All My Children’

Musser’s path to television fame was not traditional. His acting career took off when he emerged victorious in SOAPnet’s reality competition ‘I Wanna Be A Soap Star’ in 2005. This win secured him a role on ‘All My Children,’ where he became the second actor to portray Del Henry, taking over from Winsor Harmon. During his tenure on the soap opera, Musser appeared in a total of 43 episodes until 2007, creating a lasting impression in the hearts of viewers.

Continued Success in Television and Fitness Modeling

After leaving ‘All My Children,’ Musser’s passion for acting did not wane. He continued making appearances on television, securing a recurring role on Lifetime’s ‘Rita Rocks’ in 2009. He also starred in the web series ‘Road to the Altar’ the same year. His last known TV appearance was a guest role on ‘Desperate Housewives’ in 2011. Despite his absence from the small screen thereafter, Musser remained active in the entertainment industry.

In addition to his acting career, Musser achieved noteworthy success as a fitness model. He made his mark in several fitness publications, including Men’s Health, Men’s Workout, and Exercise Health. His active social media presence allowed him to inspire and motivate countless followers towards fitness and well-being.

Remembering Alec Musser

News of Musser’s death was confirmed by his family, specifically his fiancée, Paige Press, who expressed her heartbreak on Instagram. Tributes have flowed in from colleagues and fans, reflecting the impact Musser had on their lives through his portrayals and his active fitness modeling career. His unexpected death has indeed cast a long shadow, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment community.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

