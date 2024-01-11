en English
Arts & Entertainment

Activision Unveils Call of Duty and The Boys Crossover Event

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
Activision is gearing up for a crossover event like no other. The world of the popular TV show, The Boys, is set to collide with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 in a unique collaboration. Activision introduced a new limited-time mode dubbed ‘The Boys: Supe Siege’ as part of Season 1 Reloaded, launching on January 17. This event brings a unique gaming experience that blends the adrenaline-fueled action of Call of Duty with the darkly comedic and controversial superhero universe of The Boys.

The Boys: Supe Siege

The ‘Supe Siege’ mode is a twist on Kill Confirmed, where players can acquire ‘Temp V’ powers from fallen opponents. It’s not just about eliminating the enemy; it’s about harnessing their powers to become stronger. This new mode is coupled with the Supe Siege Event Challenge, which includes six tasks. Players who complete these challenges earn ‘The Boys Special’ LMG Weapon Blueprint, characterized by a 150-round drum and incendiary ammunition, perfect for aggressive suppressive fire.

New Operators: A-Train and Firecracker

Joining the list of operators in Modern Warfare 3 are two new faces from the hit TV series, A-Train and Firecracker. Available for purchase, each operator comes with a Tracer Pack bundle, including operator-specific skins, weapon blueprints with tracers, animated calling cards, emblems, and finishing moves. The A-Train bundle is all about speed, while the Firecracker bundle carries patriotic themes, furthering the immersion into The Boys universe.

Implications of the Collaboration

This collaboration underscores Activision’s innovative approach to keeping the Call of Duty franchise fresh and engaging. By integrating elements from popular culture, such as The Boys, the game expands its universe, offering fans a unique crossover experience. It’s not just about playing a game; it’s about participating in a universe that extends beyond the screen, intertwining narratives, and characters from both the game and the show.

Arts & Entertainment Gaming United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

