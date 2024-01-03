en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Action Star Dev Returns to His Roots with ‘Khadaan’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Action Star Dev Returns to His Roots with ‘Khadaan’

Popular action star Dev is poised to roar back into the action genre, abandoning the family and social dramas he has been immersed in lately. His upcoming film, ‘Khadaan’, is slated for release in 2024, promising a significant shift in his career trajectory. Directed by Soojit Dutta, the movie explores the intricate dynamics of a coal mine conflict, offering an experimental cinematic experience.

‘Khadaan’ – A Return to Action

Dev’s venture back into the action arena, after almost a six-year hiatus, has been met with considerable excitement from fans. ‘Khadaan’ ushers in the return of Dev’s larger-than-life, action-packed persona, which the actor himself has teased in his statement for the film’s teaser release. Dev, known for his roles in ‘Bagha Jatin’ and ‘Pradhan’, hints at the experimental nature of the film with the cryptic Bengali phrase, “One of the most experimental films of today’s time…Chalo let’s see“, which translates to “Let’s see what happens”.

Dev Entertainment Ventures and Surinder Films Collaboration

The film is a collaboration between Dev Entertainment Ventures and Surinder Films, marking an anticipated partnership in the Bengali film industry. While the decision about the leading lady was initially undecided, the film introduces Idhika Paul as the female lead, adding a fresh dynamic to the ensemble.

The Anticipation of ‘Khadaan’

As one of the most commercially viable superstars in West Bengal, Dev’s return to the action genre has sparked high expectations. With the promise of massy commercial action sequences and dance numbers, ‘Khadaan’ is being touted as a potential blockbuster. The year 2024 is set to be a busy year for Dev, as he is also set to star in Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Tekka’.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Traitors Returns: A Retired Shop Owner Among New Contestants

By BNN Correspondents

Keung To Breaks Jacky Cheung's Record; Women Artists Dominate UK Music Scene

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Ironmouse and Gloomy Bear Announce Unique Crossover Merchandise

By BNN Correspondents

Fargo Season 5: 'The Useless Hand' Promises a Significant Plot Twist

By BNN Correspondents

Canadian Rapper Chosen One Prepares to Release 'Love and War' ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 42 seconds
Canadian Rapper Chosen One Prepares to Release 'Love and War' ...
heart comment 0
Raaga Saptha Swaram Honours Brahmanandam on 35th Anniversary

By BNN Correspondents

Raaga Saptha Swaram Honours Brahmanandam on 35th Anniversary
AB6IX Set to Release Eighth EP: “The Future Is Ours: Found”

By BNN Correspondents

AB6IX Set to Release Eighth EP: "The Future Is Ours: Found"
Debate Sparks as Valve Announces Steam Awards 2023 Winners

By Salman Khan

Debate Sparks as Valve Announces Steam Awards 2023 Winners
Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates Half a Century of Musical Excellence

By BNN Correspondents

Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates Half a Century of Musical Excellence
Latest Headlines
World News
National Conference Tackles Rising Infertility Cases in Jammu and Kashmir
12 seconds
National Conference Tackles Rising Infertility Cases in Jammu and Kashmir
Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea
22 seconds
Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
29 seconds
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season
32 seconds
University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
34 seconds
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
38 seconds
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
41 seconds
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns
42 seconds
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns
Chelsea FC's January Transfer Window: Ambition vs Reality
59 seconds
Chelsea FC's January Transfer Window: Ambition vs Reality
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app