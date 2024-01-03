Action Star Dev Returns to His Roots with ‘Khadaan’

Popular action star Dev is poised to roar back into the action genre, abandoning the family and social dramas he has been immersed in lately. His upcoming film, ‘Khadaan’, is slated for release in 2024, promising a significant shift in his career trajectory. Directed by Soojit Dutta, the movie explores the intricate dynamics of a coal mine conflict, offering an experimental cinematic experience.

‘Khadaan’ – A Return to Action

Dev’s venture back into the action arena, after almost a six-year hiatus, has been met with considerable excitement from fans. ‘Khadaan’ ushers in the return of Dev’s larger-than-life, action-packed persona, which the actor himself has teased in his statement for the film’s teaser release. Dev, known for his roles in ‘Bagha Jatin’ and ‘Pradhan’, hints at the experimental nature of the film with the cryptic Bengali phrase, “One of the most experimental films of today’s time…Chalo let’s see“, which translates to “Let’s see what happens”.

Dev Entertainment Ventures and Surinder Films Collaboration

The film is a collaboration between Dev Entertainment Ventures and Surinder Films, marking an anticipated partnership in the Bengali film industry. While the decision about the leading lady was initially undecided, the film introduces Idhika Paul as the female lead, adding a fresh dynamic to the ensemble.

The Anticipation of ‘Khadaan’

As one of the most commercially viable superstars in West Bengal, Dev’s return to the action genre has sparked high expectations. With the promise of massy commercial action sequences and dance numbers, ‘Khadaan’ is being touted as a potential blockbuster. The year 2024 is set to be a busy year for Dev, as he is also set to star in Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Tekka’.