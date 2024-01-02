en English
Arts & Entertainment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
Action Sequences in 2023: A Year of Cinematic Innovation and Diversity

The year 2023 has been a remarkable one for cinema, particularly in the realm of action sequences that have pushed the boundaries of the genre. From the adrenaline-pumping long take in ‘Extraction 2’ to the surprising high school combat in ‘Bottoms’, the year’s standout films have delivered a diverse range of action scenes, each tailored to their narrative and genre.

Variety in Action Sequences

The 21-minute long take in ‘Extraction 2’ was a tour de force in continuous action, masterfully hiding its cuts to maintain a relentless pace. Equally surprising was ‘Bottoms’, a high school comedy that culminated in a brutal and unforgettable fight scene, proving that action can find a home in the most unexpected genres.

Historical Warfare and Fantasy Action

‘Napoleon’, directed by Ridley Scott, received accolades for its vivid depiction of historical warfare. The battle of Austerlitz was singled out for its strategic complexity, reflecting Napoleon’s military genius. In contrast, ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ brought fantasy action to life with a shapeshifting sequence that showcased the creative potential of the genre.

Subverting Norms and Pushing Boundaries

‘Barbie’ subverted blockbuster norms with a unique action scene that was a fusion of dance and combat. ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ broke new ground in animated storytelling with a thrilling chase scene through the multiverse. ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’ upheld the franchise’s legacy of high-stakes action with a thrilling car chase through the streets of Rome.

Returning to Roots

‘Godzilla Minus One’ returned to the monster’s roots with a tense and personal confrontation at sea, demonstrating that action can also be a vehicle for character development and emotional resonance. These films have not only contributed to a diverse palette of action scenes in 2023 but have also expanded the creative horizons of the genre, setting a high bar for the years to come.

