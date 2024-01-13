en English
Arts & Entertainment

Acting Chief Cultural Officer Calls for Unity Ahead of Miss OECS Pageant

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:40 pm EST
Acting Chief Cultural Officer Calls for Unity Ahead of Miss OECS Pageant

In a call for unity, Acting Chief Cultural Officer of the Caribbean, Earlston Mathew, has urged citizens to come together in support of their national representatives in the Miss OECS pageant. The event, which is scheduled for tonight, is seen as an emblem of Caribbean unity and integration, a concept that Mathew strongly emphasized. Lauding the contestants for their representation of their countries and the Caribbean as a whole, he encouraged them to utilize the platform to demonstrate the harmonious blend of beauty and intelligence they possess.

A Platform for Unity and Integration

Mathew’s call for unity was echoed by Romualda Hyacinth, the Director of the Miss OECS pageant. She reiterated the significance of the event as a celebration of grace and intellect, qualities she believes are embodied by the participants. Hyacinth expressed her gratitude to the OECS member states, contestants, sponsors, and her team for their unwavering involvement and commitment. She extended a warm invitation to the public to show their support at Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

The Miss OECS Pageant: Beauty Beyond Boundaries

The Miss OECS pageant, themed “Island Elegance: Beauty Beyond Boundaries”, serves as a platform for five women from Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Saint Lucia, and the British Virgin Islands to showcase their diverse talents and societal contributions. The contestants will compete in various segments, including talent showcases, interviews, and evening gown presentations. The event, which had been rescheduled from its original date due to logistical challenges, will begin at 8 PM with various ticket options, including live streaming.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

