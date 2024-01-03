Acoustic Guitar Maestro Michael Lucarelli to Perform at Sound Bites Grill

Acclaimed acoustic guitar finger-picking maestro, Michael Lucarelli, is slated to grace the stage at Sound Bites Grill in Sedona on January 5 and 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. In a unique blend of intimate New York City supper-club ambiance and stellar sound and lighting systems, Sound Bites Grill promises an immersive musical experience for its patrons.

Lucarelli: A Versatile Virtuoso

Lucarelli, renowned for his eclectic playing style, will showcase his dexterity as he melds elements of rock, jazz, classical, Latin, and original compositions into his performances. His solo set on Friday will be followed by a trio-accompanied act on Saturday, offering a diverse musical palette over the weekend.

From Prestigious Venues to Digital Domination

Lucarelli’s musical prowess has been displayed on prestigious stages including the St. Regis Resort, Caesars Palace, and the Waldorf Astoria. However, his influence extends beyond physical venues. His YouTube videos, characterized by his expressive style and diverse repertoire, have garnered nearly 60 million views, attesting to his global appeal.

TV Appearances and Celebrity Performances

Lucarelli’s talent has not only been recognized in music circles but has also transcended to television, with appearances on CBS’s ‘Touched By An Angel’ and Warner Brothers Television’s ‘Major Crimes’. He has performed for an array of notable personalities, including esteemed film directors Steven Spielberg and Robert Redford.

Sound Bites Grill, conveniently situated at the Shops at Piñon Point next to the Hyatt in Sedona, promises an unforgettable musical weekend with Michael Lucarelli. Tickets for his shows are available on their website, promising a musical treat for acoustic guitar enthusiasts.