Acid Mammoth Announces Fourth Album 'Supersonic Megafauna Collision'

The Greek doom metal ensemble, Acid Mammoth, is preparing to unleash their fourth studio album, titled 'Supersonic Megafauna Collision', on the 5th of April, 2024. The band's forthcoming album is anticipated to be a doom-laden record that encapsulates the band's signature sound, with an increasing level of heaviness as it progresses.

A Celebration of All Things Heavy

Acid Mammoth describes their upcoming album as a product of pure, impenetrable evil. It is a testament to the band's commitment to their distinct sound, featuring pachyderm-sized guitar riffs, woolly bass, explosive drumming, and hauntingly witchy vocals. The band promises a record that is evil and explosive, with a staggering 666% fuzz, further amplifying the intensity and the band's unique approach to the doom metal genre.

Pre-Sale Has Begun

Anticipation for the album is already high, with pre-sales commencing through Heavy Psych Sounds Records. Acid Mammoth's consistent sound, combined with their ability to push the boundaries of their genre, has not gone unnoticed among fans and critics alike. The forthcoming album is expected to be a continuation of the band's exploration into the doom-laden soundscapes they have become known for.

Expect a Storm of Heavy Music

Fans of the genre can expect a storm of heavy and fuzz-laden music from Acid Mammoth's latest offering. 'Supersonic Megafauna Collision' is set to be a celebration of the band's journey thus far, marking a significant milestone in their career. As the release date draws nearer, the anticipation continues to build, setting the stage for what could be one of the most notable releases in the doom metal scene of 2024.