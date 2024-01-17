Ace Frehley Criticizes Paul Stanley, Announces New Solo Album and 2024 Tour

In a recent interview with Finnish music publication Chaoszine, Ace Frehley, founding guitarist of the iconic rock band KISS, shared his ongoing quandary with former bandmate Paul Stanley. The conversation unveiled Frehley's deep-seated discontent, particularly targeting Stanley's musical prowess and vocal abilities. Ace Frehley claimed a superior command over both guitar and vocals, asserting his ability to outperform Stanley without the crutch of backing tracks.

Frehley Strikes Back

This controversy follows Stanley's derogatory remarks about Frehley and original drummer Peter Criss in the run-up to KISS's farewell tour finale in December. Stanley had initially hinted at a potential stage reunion with Frehley, Criss, and former guitarist Bruce Kulick. Yet, with the concert tickets selling out, Stanley's sentiments underwent a dramatic shift, leading to Frehley's decision to skip the final show. Despite the tension with Stanley, Frehley continues to maintain a close relationship with Gene Simmons, another founding member of KISS.

Gene Simmons Collapses

Frehley has recently expressed concern for Simmons following his collapse on stage during a concert in Brazil, a mishap attributed to dehydration. Away from the turmoil of his past band, Frehley is charting a solid solo career trajectory. His latest solo offering, '10,000 Volts,' is set for release on February 23. The album boasts collaborations with lead guitarist Brown from glam-metal band Trixter.

Ace Frehley's 2024 Tour

Further cementing his presence in the music industry, Frehley has planned a 2024 tour with nine confirmed U.S. concerts. He is also set to participate in the Monsters of Rock Cruise from March 2-7. Tickets for his shows, promising a blend of nostalgia and fresh musicality, are available through various outlets.