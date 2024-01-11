en English
Arts & Entertainment

Acclaimed Traditional Musicians to Embark on Music Network’s Spring 2024 Tour

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:20 am EST
Acclaimed Traditional Musicians to Embark on Music Network's Spring 2024 Tour

The Music Network, an esteemed organization backed by the Arts Council for music touring and development in Ireland, has announced the launch of its Spring 2024 season. The highlight of this season is a tour featuring four distinguished traditional musicians, promising a riveting fusion of traditional and contemporary music. The inaugural performance is set for February 6 at the Station House in Clifden, Co Galway.

Line-up of Musical Maestros

The tour features an impressive line-up that includes Niamh Dunne and Seán Óg Graham, founding members of Beoga, a renowned group celebrated for their unique Irish fusion music. Beoga gained global recognition for their collaboration with international music sensation Ed Sheeran. Niamh Dunne, an accomplished fiddler and vocalist, is known for her solo album ‘Tides’ released in 2022. Seán Óg Graham, a top-notch button accordion player, has significantly contributed to Beoga’s success and the hit ‘Galway Girl’ through his compositions.

Joining them is Cormac Breatnach, a legendary whistle player from the band Deiseal. Breatnach, with his contributions to over 50 albums, including the globally acclaimed Riverdance, has carved a niche for himself in the music industry. The fourth member of the quartet is Bróna McVittie, a harper and vocalist, who has introduced a distinct blend of folk music through her albums ‘We Are the Wildlife’ and ‘The Man in the Mountain’.

A Tour Reflecting Contemporary Issues

The tour is not just a showcase of musical talent but also a reflection of contemporary issues. It will feature a newly commissioned composition by Bróna McVittie, which resonates with conflicts like the situation in Gaza and her personal experiences in Northern Ireland. This inclusion promises to add a deeper layer of meaning to the tour’s performances.

Traveling Music through Ireland

The tour will traverse through various counties in Ireland, including Kildare, Cork, Wexford, Dublin, Limerick, Kerry, and Wicklow, concluding on February 17. This journey aims to spread the magic of traditional and contemporary music, celebrating the rich musical heritage of Ireland, coupled with a strong message of peace and unity.

Ireland
