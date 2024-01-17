Acclaimed Science Fiction Author Howard Waldrop Passes Away at 77

Renowned science fiction author, Howard Waldrop, passed away on January 14, 2024, following a stroke. The luminary of the literary realm was 77 years old, leaving behind an illustrious career primarily focused on short fiction. Waldrop was bestowed with the prestigious World Fantasy Award for Life Achievement in 2021, a testament to his unparalleled contributions to the genre.

A Humble Approach to Writing

In a 2017 interview, Waldrop unveiled his unpretentious approach to writing. He emphasized his writings were not a platform to show off, but a manifestation of his pure passion for the craft. His work, devoid of unnecessary flourish and imbued with profound depth, resonated with readers, earning him a place in the pantheon of great science fiction authors.

Acclaimed Work - 'The Ugly Chickens'

Among his vast body of work, Waldrop's most celebrated piece is the short story 'The Ugly Chickens'. This remarkable tale clinched both the Nebula and World Fantasy awards in 1980, establishing Waldrop as a force majeure in the realm of science fiction. His unique storytelling and skillful narrative techniques were lauded, paving the way for a new era of imaginative literature.

Founding Member of the Turkey City Writer's Workshop

Waldrop, born in Mississippi and raised in Texas, was a significant figure in the state's literary scene. He was a founding member of the Turkey City Writer's Workshop, instrumental in the emergence of the cyberpunk subgenre. His debut genre work was published in 1972, and his first novel, co-authored with Jake Saunders, was released in 1974. Earning a reputation for his short stories, Waldrop published over 80 throughout his career, along with several collections.

'Night of the Cooters' Adapted into Film

One of Waldrop's stories, 'Night of the Cooters', found its way to the silver screen in 2022. The film short was directed by Vincent D'Onofrio, with George R.R. Martin as producer, demonstrating the universal appeal and timeless nature of his narratives. His most recent collection, 'H'ard Starts: The Early Waldrop', was published in 2023, adding yet another feather to his literary cap.