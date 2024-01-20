Access Film Music Showcase Returns to Park City, Merges Music and Visual Arts

The 19th Annual Access Film Music Showcase is gearing up to make its grand return to Park City, Utah, a hub of cinematic excellence and creative energy. The showcase is meticulously scheduled to coincide with the Sundance and Slamdance Film Festivals, turning Film Festival Week into a melting pot of music, film, and innovation from January 23 to January 27.

Unveiling the Musical Geniuses

The event is set to be held at The Cabin on Main Street, a popular venue known for its vibrant atmosphere and eclectic audience. It will spotlight an array of musicians and composers hailing from diverse origins: the United States, Europe, and local Utah artists. The genres to be showcased are as varied as the artists themselves, spanning rock, pop, Americana, country, blues, folk, and more, promising a feast of soundscapes for the attendees.

An Open Invitation to the Public

In a refreshing deviation from other music venues in Park City, which often necessitate festival credentials, the Access Film Music Showcase is throwing its doors wide open to the public. There's no cover charge, making it a celebration of music accessible to all, fostering a community that thrives on the love for music and visual arts.

Workshops and Performances

In addition to diverse musical performances, the event features a 'Songwriters In-the-Round' segment that encourages the exchange of ideas and collaborative creativity. The crowning jewel of the event, however, is the 'Music, Movies, & Money Workshop' scheduled for January 27. This workshop is geared towards providing musicians with valuable insights into sync licensing and opportunities for placing music in film, TV, video games, and advertising.

The Access Film Music Showcase is not just a platform for entertainment, but a conduit for networking and exposure for artists and composers. It serves as a launchpad, aiding them in finding opportunities to have their music featured in visual media projects, thereby broadening their horizons and amplifying their reach.