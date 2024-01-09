en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Abu Dhabi to Host All Africa Festival 2024: A Celebration of African Culture

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
Abu Dhabi to Host All Africa Festival 2024: A Celebration of African Culture

Abu Dhabi is set to be inundated with the vibrant rhythms, captivating melodies, and rich textures of African culture as the 3rd edition of the All Africa Festival (AAF) unfurls from February 2nd to 4th, 2024. The event, a powerful testament to Africa’s diverse cultural heritage, will be hosted at Etihad Park on Yas Island, a premier family entertainment destination in the United Arab Emirates.

Star-studded Lineup

At the heart of the festival are the pulsating beats and lyrical narratives of African music, embodied by a lineup of celebrated artists from across the continent. Names like Kofi, Olamide, Omah Lay, Yemi Alade, Sales, and Diamond Platnumz will grace the stage, their performances an evocative exploration of Africa’s sonorous landscapes.

Strengthening Bonds

The strategic partnership between the festival and the UAE Africa Connect (UAEAC) platform, known for fostering ties between the UAE and Sub-Saharan Africa, accentuates the event’s ethos of unity and cross-cultural appreciation. The festival not only offers a platform for African artists to shine but also enables the UAE’s multicultural populace to connect with Africa’s rich tapestry of art, music, fashion, and culinary delights.

Heritage and Evolution

Since its inception in Dubai’s Creek Park in 2018, the AAF has seen a steady growth trajectory, evolving from its humble beginnings to a grand celebration at Burj Park near the iconic Burj Khalifa. This year’s move to Abu Dhabi underscores the UAE’s commitment to inclusivity and cultural diversity, mirroring the increasing African expat population in the country. The festival’s journey is a testament to the ever-growing appeal of African entertainment within the UAE and the broader Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The All Africa Festival’s 2024 edition promises a vibrant and enriching experience, reaffirming the enduring allure of African culture and its role in shaping the UAE’s multicultural landscape.

0
Africa Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
24 mins ago
Decades-Old Human Skull Found in Sumter County: A Call for Justice
A chilling discovery in Sumter County, South Carolina has set in motion a meticulous investigation by local law enforcement. On December 21, a hunter stumbled upon a human skull in the quiet vicinity of St. Paul’s Church Road and Economy Lane. Preliminary forensic analysis has determined that the skull is over a decade old, belonging
Decades-Old Human Skull Found in Sumter County: A Call for Justice
Cloudflare's API Security Report Reveals Rising Usage and Increased Risks
54 mins ago
Cloudflare's API Security Report Reveals Rising Usage and Increased Risks
Nigeria Strikes a Blow to Wildlife Traffickers: Destroys $11.2M Worth of Elephant Tusks
57 mins ago
Nigeria Strikes a Blow to Wildlife Traffickers: Destroys $11.2M Worth of Elephant Tusks
Africa in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Challenges, and Change
27 mins ago
Africa in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Challenges, and Change
US Museums Spotlight Diversity and Innovation with 2023 Exhibitions
39 mins ago
US Museums Spotlight Diversity and Innovation with 2023 Exhibitions
Harare City Council Reels Under Funding Deficit for Water Purification
49 mins ago
Harare City Council Reels Under Funding Deficit for Water Purification
Latest Headlines
World News
Mike Miller: From Star Player to Special Teams Coordinator
29 seconds
Mike Miller: From Star Player to Special Teams Coordinator
Governor Jeff Landry Signals Major Policy Shifts in Louisiana in Inauguration Speech
1 min
Governor Jeff Landry Signals Major Policy Shifts in Louisiana in Inauguration Speech
Miracle Baby Arlo and the Triumph of Pediatric Cardiac Care at B.C. Children's Hospital
2 mins
Miracle Baby Arlo and the Triumph of Pediatric Cardiac Care at B.C. Children's Hospital
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Unseen Role of Natural Killer Cells in Immune Memory
2 mins
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Unseen Role of Natural Killer Cells in Immune Memory
The Emerging Importance of Nurse Practitioners in Healthcare
3 mins
The Emerging Importance of Nurse Practitioners in Healthcare
Putin Orders Nationalization of Defense Plant Amid Heating Failure
3 mins
Putin Orders Nationalization of Defense Plant Amid Heating Failure
Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders Discuss Challenges and Future with Islamabad's Health Officer
3 mins
Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders Discuss Challenges and Future with Islamabad's Health Officer
Odisha Government Considers Salary Hike for Community Health and Service Workers
4 mins
Odisha Government Considers Salary Hike for Community Health and Service Workers
Discovery's 'Big Little Brawlers': A Tale of Undersized Underdogs Chasing Dreams
4 mins
Discovery's 'Big Little Brawlers': A Tale of Undersized Underdogs Chasing Dreams
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
45 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app