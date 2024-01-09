Abu Dhabi to Host All Africa Festival 2024: A Celebration of African Culture

Abu Dhabi is set to be inundated with the vibrant rhythms, captivating melodies, and rich textures of African culture as the 3rd edition of the All Africa Festival (AAF) unfurls from February 2nd to 4th, 2024. The event, a powerful testament to Africa’s diverse cultural heritage, will be hosted at Etihad Park on Yas Island, a premier family entertainment destination in the United Arab Emirates.

Star-studded Lineup

At the heart of the festival are the pulsating beats and lyrical narratives of African music, embodied by a lineup of celebrated artists from across the continent. Names like Kofi, Olamide, Omah Lay, Yemi Alade, Sales, and Diamond Platnumz will grace the stage, their performances an evocative exploration of Africa’s sonorous landscapes.

Strengthening Bonds

The strategic partnership between the festival and the UAE Africa Connect (UAEAC) platform, known for fostering ties between the UAE and Sub-Saharan Africa, accentuates the event’s ethos of unity and cross-cultural appreciation. The festival not only offers a platform for African artists to shine but also enables the UAE’s multicultural populace to connect with Africa’s rich tapestry of art, music, fashion, and culinary delights.

Heritage and Evolution

Since its inception in Dubai’s Creek Park in 2018, the AAF has seen a steady growth trajectory, evolving from its humble beginnings to a grand celebration at Burj Park near the iconic Burj Khalifa. This year’s move to Abu Dhabi underscores the UAE’s commitment to inclusivity and cultural diversity, mirroring the increasing African expat population in the country. The festival’s journey is a testament to the ever-growing appeal of African entertainment within the UAE and the broader Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The All Africa Festival’s 2024 edition promises a vibrant and enriching experience, reaffirming the enduring allure of African culture and its role in shaping the UAE’s multicultural landscape.