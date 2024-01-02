Abu Dhabi City Sparkles with ‘Manar Abu Dhabi’ Public Light Art Exhibition

Abu Dhabi city is currently aglow with the innovative ‘Manar Abu Dhabi’ public light art exhibition. Launched in November 2023 by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Public Art Abu Dhabi, this captivating display of light and art installations has brought a unique aesthetic charm to the city’s nightscape.

Exhibition Expansion to Three More Locations

The exhibition, which has now been expanded to three additional locations, is scattered across the city in prominent areas such as Corniche Road, Lulu Island, Samaliayah Island, Fahid Island, Jubail Mangroves, Saadiyat Island, Eastern Mangroves, and Mamsha Saadiyat Island. Offering a visual feast to residents and tourists alike, the installations will be available for public viewing until January 31.

A Blend of Art and Innovation

Visitors to these areas can experience an array of artistic works that push the boundaries of creativity and innovation. The installations include light and art sculptures, live art pieces incorporating drones and light, hand-sculpted sand mounds, and video projection installations that depict the city’s evolving landscape. Each piece serves as a testament to the city’s commitment to fostering art and culture.

Accessibility and Amenities

Adding to their appeal, the exhibitions are a mix of free and ticketed events, with varying prices for different locations. Some of the venues even offer boat rides, providing unique perspectives of the installations. Besides the visual spectacle, the event also includes additional amenities such as food and beverage outlets. In an inclusive move, some locations offer assistance for People of Determination, ensuring that the beauty of these installations can be enjoyed by all.