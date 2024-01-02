en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Abu Dhabi City Sparkles with ‘Manar Abu Dhabi’ Public Light Art Exhibition

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:09 am EST
Abu Dhabi City Sparkles with ‘Manar Abu Dhabi’ Public Light Art Exhibition

Abu Dhabi city is currently aglow with the innovative ‘Manar Abu Dhabi’ public light art exhibition. Launched in November 2023 by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Public Art Abu Dhabi, this captivating display of light and art installations has brought a unique aesthetic charm to the city’s nightscape.

Exhibition Expansion to Three More Locations

The exhibition, which has now been expanded to three additional locations, is scattered across the city in prominent areas such as Corniche Road, Lulu Island, Samaliayah Island, Fahid Island, Jubail Mangroves, Saadiyat Island, Eastern Mangroves, and Mamsha Saadiyat Island. Offering a visual feast to residents and tourists alike, the installations will be available for public viewing until January 31.

A Blend of Art and Innovation

Visitors to these areas can experience an array of artistic works that push the boundaries of creativity and innovation. The installations include light and art sculptures, live art pieces incorporating drones and light, hand-sculpted sand mounds, and video projection installations that depict the city’s evolving landscape. Each piece serves as a testament to the city’s commitment to fostering art and culture.

Accessibility and Amenities

Adding to their appeal, the exhibitions are a mix of free and ticketed events, with varying prices for different locations. Some of the venues even offer boat rides, providing unique perspectives of the installations. Besides the visual spectacle, the event also includes additional amenities such as food and beverage outlets. In an inclusive move, some locations offer assistance for People of Determination, ensuring that the beauty of these installations can be enjoyed by all.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

TWICE's 2024 Comeback: A Journey Reflecting Identity and Achieving Milestones

By Bijay Laxmi

Avon High School Musicians Shine in Regional Orchestra Event

By BNN Correspondents

Love Island: USA’s Kay Kay and Keenan Confirm Breakup, Possible Return to Franchise

By BNN Correspondents

EastEnders' Louie Beale Recast: Jake McNally Steps In Amidst Drug Smuggling Subplot

By BNN Correspondents

Omani Cinema Shines: 'Al Darooj' Wins Best Screenplay at Cinemakna Fes ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 1 min
Omani Cinema Shines: 'Al Darooj' Wins Best Screenplay at Cinemakna Fes ...
heart comment 0
Nieuwe Nor Revolutionizes Concertgoing with Club Card Program

By Justice Nwafor

Nieuwe Nor Revolutionizes Concertgoing with Club Card Program
Riot Games’ Partnership with Prime Gaming to Conclude in March 2024, Impacting Valorant Community

By Salman Khan

Riot Games' Partnership with Prime Gaming to Conclude in March 2024, Impacting Valorant Community
‘Tekken 8’ Introduces Accessibility Features for Color Blind Players: Concerns Raised

By Salman Khan

'Tekken 8' Introduces Accessibility Features for Color Blind Players: Concerns Raised
Meta Announces Price Cut for Quest 2 VR Headset Amidst Challenges in VR Gaming

By Salman Khan

Meta Announces Price Cut for Quest 2 VR Headset Amidst Challenges in VR Gaming
Latest Headlines
World News
Guardians vs Voyagers: Predictions and Dream11 Tips for Barbados T10 2023-24 Match 12
17 seconds
Guardians vs Voyagers: Predictions and Dream11 Tips for Barbados T10 2023-24 Match 12
Cristiano Ronaldo Proves Critics Wrong with Golden Boot Win at Al Nassr
36 seconds
Cristiano Ronaldo Proves Critics Wrong with Golden Boot Win at Al Nassr
Diagrama Foundation Prepares for Anticipated Surge in Dementia Cases
49 seconds
Diagrama Foundation Prepares for Anticipated Surge in Dementia Cases
Rare Case of Community-Acquired Pneumonia Highlights Emergence of Acinetobacter pittii
56 seconds
Rare Case of Community-Acquired Pneumonia Highlights Emergence of Acinetobacter pittii
Australia Clinches Victory in ODI Series Against India
1 min
Australia Clinches Victory in ODI Series Against India
Grizzlies Favored to Triumph over Spurs in Upcoming NBA Game
1 min
Grizzlies Favored to Triumph over Spurs in Upcoming NBA Game
Arizona Cardinals Clinch Victory Against Philadelphia Eagles in Thrilling NFL Game
1 min
Arizona Cardinals Clinch Victory Against Philadelphia Eagles in Thrilling NFL Game
Congress Confronts Transportation Funding Challenges in Early 2024
2 mins
Congress Confronts Transportation Funding Challenges in Early 2024
Harrison Butker's Pivotal Performance Secures Kansas City Chiefs' Victory
2 mins
Harrison Butker's Pivotal Performance Secures Kansas City Chiefs' Victory
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
23 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
32 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app