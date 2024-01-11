ABS-CBN Collaborates with Hollywood Creative Alliance to Telecast Astra Awards Globally

ABS-CBN, the leading Philippine media and entertainment conglomerate, has inked a landmark deal with the Hollywood Creative Alliance (HCA) to televise the Astra Awards globally via The Filipino Channel (TFC). The move marks a significant stride in bringing the Astra Awards—an event that acknowledges excellence across a multitude of creative disciplines—to a worldwide audience, enabling Filipinos across the globe to partake in this eminent occasion.

The Astra Awards: A Recognition of Creative Excellence

With Hollywood’s association, the Astra Awards are expected to draw attention from a diverse array of viewers. The awards commemorate underrepresented voices in the industry, underscoring the importance of diversity and inclusion. The 7th Astra Film Awards will be broadcast on TFC as a two-part special, and the event is likely to enhance the visibility of the Astra Awards and contribute to the global celebration of creative talent.

Filipino Talent in the Spotlight

Filipino talents were prominently represented at the awards, a testament to the rich and vibrant creative industry within the Philippines. This partnership not only amplifies the contributions of Filipino artists but also reinforces ABS-CBN’s relentless commitment to delivering high-quality content. By broadcasting this event, ABS-CBN is once again proving its ability to connect with Filipinos worldwide through its platforms.

ABS-CBN: A Global Media Powerhouse

The partnership was announced by TJ Manotoc on TV Patrol, the flagship national network news broadcast of ABS-CBN, on Thursday, January 11, 2024. This collaboration with the Hollywood Creative Alliance, a prestigious organization in the realm of arts and entertainment, solidifies ABS-CBN’s position as a global media powerhouse. It also echoes the network’s continuous efforts to resonate with its audience, irrespective of geographical boundaries, and its dedication to showcasing the best of Filipino talent on a global stage.