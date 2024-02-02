aboutDereham Partnership Revives Century-Old Tradition, Boosts Local Charity

In an unprecedented accomplishment, the aboutDereham partnership, a community group deeply rooted in the town of Dereham, launched a calendar showcasing the beauty and charm of their beloved town, marking the first of its kind since a 1912 edition by TJ Freeman Music and Fine Art Warehouse.

A Profound Gesture of Community Support

The calendar's creation was far from a mere aesthetic endeavour. It was a mission set in motion towards the end of 2023, designed with the noble objective of aiding the local charity, Love Dereham. This was achieved by pledging all proceeds from the calendar's sales to the charity's cause.

Embracing Local Talent

The calendar served as a vibrant canvas for local photographers, who eagerly contributed their finest snapshots of Dereham. Their work resonated deeply with both locals and enthusiasts far and wide, transforming the calendar into a sought-after possession that sold out within a mere six weeks of its launch.

Reaching Out to the World

The calendar's success wasn't confined within Dereham's borders. It gained popularity internationally, as residents purchased copies to gift to family and friends abroad, turning it into a global ambassador of Dereham's charm.

The culmination of this initiative was marked by a significant event. Mike Webb, chairman of aboutDereham, presented a donation cheque to Keith Mersh, chairman of Love Dereham, at the community fridge location tucked behind the Green Pastures bookshop. The gesture underscored the spirit of community solidarity that fueled the project from conception to fruition.

The overwhelming response and success of the initiative have inspired the aboutDereham partnership to repeat the project. The team is already gathering photographs for the upcoming 2025 calendar, promising another year of celebrating the town's beauty while contributing to its welfare.