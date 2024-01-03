en English
Arts & Entertainment

Abigail Breslin Voices Concerns Over Treatment of Child Actors in Hollywood

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:10 pm EST
Oscar nominee Abigail Breslin, known for her role in ‘Little Miss Sunshine’, has recently shed light on the treatment of child actors in Hollywood. In a candid conversation with Christy Carlson Romano on the ‘Vulnerable’ podcast, Breslin expressed her concerns about the lack of respect accorded to young actors, despite the immense responsibilities they shoulder.

Experiences of a Child Actor

Breslin, who began her acting career at the tender age of five in ‘Signs’ alongside Mel Gibson and Joaquin Phoenix, recounted an anecdote from her early days in the industry. Despite her young age, she was expected to perform on par with her adult co-stars, revealing the intense pressure child actors often encounter.

Mother’s Support and Choice

Throughout her journey, Breslin’s mother played an integral role, always offering her the choice to stop acting if she didn’t enjoy it. However, the young actress chose to continue, driven by her passion for the craft. This freedom of choice, unfortunately, is not a luxury every child actor can afford.

Insights from a Former Disney Star

Christy Carlson Romano, a former Disney Channel star, contributed to the conversation, agreeing with Breslin’s viewpoints. Romano added that directors and production staff who are parents themselves often understand and connect better with child actors. However, such individuals are uncommon in the industry, leading to a disconnect between the young actors and the adults guiding them.

Breslin’s Continued Journey in Acting

Now boasting 60 acting credits to her name, Breslin continues to pursue her acting career, recently starring in ‘Miranda’s Victim’. Her journey, which began as a child actor, has morphed into a successful career, highlighting her resilience and dedication to the profession.

