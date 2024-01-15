Abigail Adriano to Star as Kim in Manila’s ‘Miss Saigon’

The Manila theater scene is poised to welcome a new star as Filipino-Australian actress Abigail Adriano is set to breathe life into the iconic role of Kim in the upcoming Manila production of ‘Miss Saigon.’ The announcement was made by GMG Productions, who expressed their delight at Adriano’s forthcoming performance at The Theatre at Solaire starting March 23, 2024.

Adriano’s Journey to Manila

Abigail Adriano is no stranger to the role of Kim, having played the character in the Sydney Opera House production. The news of her casting was accompanied by a stirring video featuring a message from Lea Salonga, the celebrated actress who originated the role of Kim in the 1989 London production. Salonga offered Adriano advice, encouraging her to relish the creation of her character and to make the role distinctly her own.

Invitation to Experience ‘Miss Saigon’

Adriano took to Instagram to share her excitement for the Manila shows, inviting her family and fans to partake in the experience of ‘Miss Saigon.’ The actress, who has previously showcased her skills in the musical ‘Matilda,’ ‘The Voice Kids Australia,’ and the Netflix/ABC series ‘The Unlisted,’ brings a wealth of talent to this beloved role.

Continuing the Legacy

Her portrayal of Kim promises to add a fresh perspective to the character, ensuring the legacy of powerful performances associated with ‘Miss Saigon’ continues. The musical, created by Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil and based on Giacomo Puccini’s opera Madame Butterfly, has seen numerous Filipinos, including Salonga, add their unique touch to the narrative.