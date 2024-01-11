Abigail: A Sinister Dance of Ballet and Blood

Mysterious and chilling, Abigail is an upcoming horror film that takes a spine-tingling approach to the classic narrative of the innocent child. This highly anticipated movie centers around Abigail, an eerie 12-year-old vampire ballerina, who is unknowingly kidnapped by a group of ambitious yet ill-prepared criminals. Their plot? To demand a startling $50 million ransom by holding her captive in a secluded mansion. However, their scheme takes a terrifying turn as they find themselves ensnared in a deadly trap with a creature far removed from an ordinary little girl.

Abigail: The Balletic Vampire

As the night unfolds, the kidnappers are gruesomely picked off one by one by Abigail, who relies on human blood to survive. The film's premise capitalizes on the chilling effect of a child as the source of terror, juxtaposing her balletic elegance with her vampiric savagery. The narrative is as unsettling as it is compelling, promising a unique spin on the horror genre.

Behind The Scenes

The film was initially set to feature Melissa Barrera, following her successful collaboration with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, also known as Radio Silence, on the Scream franchise. However, reports indicate that she was dismissed by Spyglass Media Group due to her public support of Palestine. The film's cast has since been reassembled and includes Alisha Weir in the titular role, alongside other renowned actors such as Angus Cloud, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, William Catlett, Giancarlo Eposito, and Kevin Durand.

The Creative Team

The script for Abigail is the brainchild of Stephen Shields and Guy Busick, with William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, and James Vanderbilt from Project X Entertainment taking the helm as producers. Tripp Vinson and Chad Vilella of Radio Silence also join the production team, while Ron Lynch and Macdara Kelleher lend their expertise as executive producers. The film is slated for release on April 19th, promising a gripping and thrilling experience for horror movie enthusiasts.