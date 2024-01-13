en English
Arts & Entertainment

ABC's 'The Good Doctor' Bows Out After Seven Seasons: Reactions and Implications

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:49 am EST
ABC’s ‘The Good Doctor’ Bows Out After Seven Seasons: Reactions and Implications

ABC’s medical drama ‘The Good Doctor’ is set to take its final bow after the forthcoming seventh season, premiering on February 20, marking an end to a celebrated series that shone a spotlight on autism. The show’s journey has been met with a mixed reception from viewers, reflecting a broad spectrum of emotions and perspectives.

Heartfelt Reactions to The Cancellation

The news of the cancellation left a significant imprint on the show’s fanbase, many of whom took to social media to express their disappointment and nostalgia. The series, which cast Freddie Highmore in the pivotal role of Dr. Shaun Murphy, an autistic surgeon, was hailed for presenting a narrative often overlooked in mainstream media, but not without attracting criticism for allegedly promoting stereotypes.

Ableism Allegations and Debate

While the show was lauded for its representation of autism, it was not immune to criticism. Some viewers perceived the portrayal of autism as ableist, echoing the call for more authentic and diverse representations of the condition in media. This reaction underscores a broader conversation about the responsibility of television shows in shaping societal perceptions and understanding of neurodiversity.

Highmore’s Gratitude and Harper’s Departure

As the curtains draw to a close on ‘The Good Doctor’, lead actor Freddie Highmore shared a heartfelt statement, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to bring Dr. Murphy to life. He described the experience as immensely rewarding and thanked the fans, cast, and crew for their unwavering support. Alongside Highmore’s farewell, the series bids adieu to Hill Harper, who played Dr. Marcus Andrews and left the show to focus on his political aspirations, running for the US Senate.

Producers’ Pride and Promise of a Fitting End

The executive producers of ‘The Good Doctor’ acknowledged the series’ impact, expressing pride in the message conveyed through its narrative. Despite the show’s cancellation, the producers remain committed to delivering a fitting finale for the fans and cast, promising to wrap up the series with the respect it deserves.

As ‘The Good Doctor’ prepares to exit the television landscape, its influence and the discussions it sparked on autism representation continue to resonate, reflecting the power of storytelling in challenging norms and fostering understanding.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

