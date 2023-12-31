en English
Arts & Entertainment

ABC’s New Year’s Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:13 am EST
In a whirlwind of mixed reactions, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s (ABC) New Year’s Eve broadcast, hosted by Charlie Pickering, Zan Rowe, and Concetta Caristo, has drawn both applause and criticism from viewers. While the entertainment lineup featured a range of artists, the most significant pushback was against Brisbane indie electro pop band Confidence Man and singer Angie McMahon.

Confidence Man: A Performance Lacking Confidence?

Viewers described Confidence Man’s performance as lackluster, drawing unflattering comparisons to a ‘year six talent quest.’ The band’s attempt to bring indie electro pop to the New Year’s Eve stage was met with resistance, as viewers questioned both the quality of the performance and the suitability of the genre for the occasion.

Angie McMahon: Music or Politics?

Angie McMahon’s segment was not spared either. The singer’s commentary on the Israel-Palestine conflict during her performance was seen by many as a misplaced political statement during a festive event. Accusations of ‘wannabe activism’ soon followed, raising questions about the appropriateness of political content in such a setting.

Mark Seymour and Grent Perez: The Saving Grace

In contrast, other acts on the night received wide praise. Mark Seymour was lauded for his rendition of ‘Once in a Lifetime’ by Talking Heads, and Grent Perez was commended for his spirited performance, demonstrating that the show’s entertainment value was not entirely lost.

The ABC: Unbiased Content or Political Platform?

Despite the negative feedback, some viewers expressed support for the political content and enjoyed the show. However, the criticisms raise broader questions about the ABC’s role in presenting unbiased content funded by taxpayers. Is the national broadcaster’s duty to entertain, inform, or provoke thought? And where does the line between entertainment and politics blur?

BNN Correspondents

