ABC Cancels 'The Rookie: Feds' Spinoff, Fans Disappointed

In a move that has left fans dismayed, ABC has pulled the plug on 'The Rookie: Feds,' the spinoff series of the fan-favorite show, 'The Rookie.' The decision was announced six months after the Season 1 finale, despite the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strike. The show, which spotlighted Niecy Nash as the oldest rookie at the FBI, will not be returning for a second season.

A Bitter-sweet Farewell

Recent Emmy winner Niecy Nash, renowned for her role in 'Dahmer,' expressed her affection for 'The Rookie: Feds' and its ensemble. However, she confirmed that there are currently no plans for the characters from the spinoff to make appearances on 'The Rookie.' This revelation adds to the disappointment of the fanbase, who were hopeful for potential crossovers between the two shows. Despite this, the door remains open for future collaborations, though no immediate plans are in place.

The Future of 'The Rookie'

As the spinoff concludes, 'The Rookie' gears up to welcome a new character in its sixth season. Danielle Campbell, known for her role in 'The Originals,' will join the cast as a psychiatrist for the LAPD. The season premiere, slated for February 20, 2024, promises to address the suspenseful cliffhanger that capped the previous season. The upcoming season, albeit with a shorter episode order, continues to retain the intrigue that the series is known for.

Consolation for Fans

Despite the disappointment that comes with the cancellation of 'The Rookie: Feds,' fans can find some solace. The entire first season of the spinoff is available for streaming on Hulu. This offers an opportunity for fans to revisit their favorite moments from the show, while waiting for the premiere of 'The Rookie' Season 6.