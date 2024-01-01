en English
Arts & Entertainment

Abby Lee Miller Critiques Britney Spears’s Dance Moves, Talks Early Struggles and New Ventures

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
Abby Lee Miller Critiques Britney Spears's Dance Moves, Talks Early Struggles and New Ventures

Abby Lee Miller, the sharp-tongued dance instructor renowned for ‘Dance Moms,’ has recently aimed her critical gaze at Britney Spears’s dance videos shared on Instagram. Miller, 58, believes that Spears’s sartorial choices, particularly her preference for low-waisted fashion, are compromising the aesthetics of her dance movements, creating a disproportionate body-length-to-leg-length ratio that Miller finds uncomfortable to watch.

A Nostalgic Look Back at Spears’s Dance Prowess

In the interview, Miller fondly recalled Spears’s early days as a gifted dancer, drawing parallels with the likes of Jennifer Lopez. She highlighted Spears’s athleticism that shone through in her initial career, most notably in the unforgettable ‘Baby One More Time’ music video. However, she feels that the pop star’s current dance issues are indicative of her failure to keep up with contemporary dance trends and regular training.

Miller’s Insights on Spears’s Early Struggles

Miller did not shy away from discussing Spears’s early career hurdles either. She recounted how Spears’s first dance teacher, Darni Fenerty, was a pillar of support during her ‘Star Search’ appearances. Miller’s remarks seem to suggest that this unwavering support formed a significant part of Spears’s journey towards stardom.

Critical Eye on Other Celebrities and Personal Ventures

Miller, who is not known for mincing her words, did not limit her critique to just Spears. She also had some choice observations about Taylor Swift’s dance capabilities, describing her as ‘pigeon-toed’ and insinuating that it might be too late for any significant improvement. In the meantime, Miller is busy with her new reality show titled ‘Mad House’ and is filming the comeback of ‘Dance Moms’ under a new banner. Interestingly, she has also sold her once dream-like Pittsburgh dance studio, which was once a symbol of her aspiration to provide a state-of-the-art dance facility, for a cool $300,000.

Arts & Entertainment
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

