Aaron Dominguez: Emerging Talent Shining Bright in the Entertainment Industry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:47 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST
By the day, Aaron Dominguez is steadily carving a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. Known for his engaging portrayal of Oscar Torres, or the Tie-Dye Guy in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Dominguez’s magnetism is undeniable. His character, an old friend of Mabel (Selena Gomez), becomes entangled in the web of crime-solving with Mabel and her two podcast collaborators, Charles-Haden (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short).

From TV to Feature Films

Further diversifying his portfolio, Dominguez is not only a familiar face on television but also in films. His stint on the revamped Gossip Girl series on Max has been well-received. His recent venture into the world of films is marked by his significant role in The Inspection (2022). The A24-produced movie, directed by Elegance Bratton, tells the story of a young, gay Black man’s strife for acceptance and success in the Marines, following his mother’s rejection.

Keeping the Momentum

Dominguez’s cinematic journey continues to gain momentum. He is set to appear in not one, but three successive film projects. He will star in Sitting In Bars With Cake, an Amazon Studios production, an independent film by the name of Katie’s Mom, and the upcoming horror movie, Witchboard. Dominguez’s other notable film appearances include Shaft and Words On Bathroom Walls.

Building a Strong Representation

With an impressive repertoire, Dominguez has now signed with Anonymous Content for representation. He is also currently represented by Innovative Artists and Alexander Gordon White of the Alexander White Agency. Aaron Dominguez’s growing recognition across television and film is a testament to his talent and versatility, making him a promising figure in the entertainment industry.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

