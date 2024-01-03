en English
Arts & Entertainment

Aarav Chowdhary on Playing King Dashrath: A Divine Responsibility

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
Acclaimed actor Aarav Chowdharry steps into the shoes of the wise and righteous King Dashrath in the popular television series ‘Shrimad Ramayan’. As he readies himself to enact the pivotal moment of Lord Ram’s birth in the upcoming episode, Chowdhary speaks candidly about the immense responsibility that comes with this iconic role.

Embarking on a Divine Journey

Being a seasoned actor, Chowdhary, known for his roles in historical and mythological dramas like ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap’, ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Veer Shivaji’, and ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’, is no stranger to strong, complex characters. Yet, he acknowledges that portraying King Dashrath, the father of Lord Ram, holds a unique significance. The narrative of Lord Ram’s birth is not just a pivotal event in the Hindu mythology; it’s a symbol of hope and righteousness that resonates with millions worldwide.

Carrying the Mantle of Righteousness

King Dashrath, the ruler of Ayodhya, is revered for his wisdom, adherence to duty, and his role in the divine yagna that led to the birth of his four sons – Lord Ram from Queen Kausalya, Bharat from Queen Kaikeyi, and the twins Lakshman and Shatrughan from Queen Sumitra. In the forthcoming episode of ‘Shrimad Ramayan’, this defining moment is set to unfold, bringing forth a sense of immense joy and fulfillment for King Dashrath. Chowdhary hopes to capture these profound emotions and do justice to the character’s depth and dignity.

Embracing the Joy of Fatherhood

The anticipation surrounding the birth of Lord Ram in the TV series parallels Chowdhary’s personal joy of fatherhood. The actor cherishes the honor of bringing to life a character that personifies the ultimate father figure in Hindu mythology. As viewers await the enactment of this significant moment, Chowdhary’s meticulous portrayal promises to add a new layer of depth and understanding to the timeless tale of ‘Shrimad Ramayan’.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

