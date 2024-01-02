Aamir Khan Rings in New Year with Bollywood Veterans and Ex-Wife Kiran Rao

Bollywood’s high-profile actor Aamir Khan rang in the New Year with a celebration that was both star-studded and filled with warmth. Sharing the laughter and camaraderie were veteran actresses Saira Banu and Zeenat Aman, along with Aamir’s ex-wife, Kiran Rao. This intimate gathering preceded the wedding of Aamir’s daughter, Ira Khan, adding to the festive and familial ambiance.

A Star-Studded Affair

Photographs of this New Year’s gathering, shared by Saira Banu on social media, offered fans a glimpse into the close-knit bond shared by these celebrities. A series of images captured candid moments: Aamir Khan and Saira Banu sharing a couch, Kiran Rao seated comfortably next to Aamir, and a heartfelt conversation between Aamir’s mother and Saira Banu.

More Than Just Colleagues

Accompanying these photos was a personal note by Saira Banu. In it, she referred to Aamir Khan as ‘family,’ expressing her appreciation for his unwavering support during challenging times. Beyond their professional ties in the film industry, Banu conveyed a deep fondness for Aamir, underscoring the enduring bond they’ve forged over the years.

A Bond Beyond the Silver Screen

This unique relationship extends beyond professional interactions, touching upon personal lives and shared experiences. With Aamir’s regular support during her most challenging times, Saira Banu reiterated the importance of this bond. As we navigate the world of glitz and glamour, it’s heartening to see such genuine relationships flourish amidst Bollywood’s flashing lights.