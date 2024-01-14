Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol Collaborate for ‘Lahore, 1947’

Actor Aamir Khan is readying to kickstart filming for his upcoming production, ‘Lahore, 1947’, in early February. This marks his maiden collaboration with fellow actor Sunny Deol. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the period film delves into the historical events of Lahore in the year 1947.

Busy Yet Dedicated

Despite being engrossed with his daughter Ira’s wedding preparations, Aamir Khan’s work commitments haven’t taken a backseat. His production house is abuzz with preparations for the imminent shoot. The selected locations for the film consist of the SRPF grounds, Goregaon grounds, and Film City. The team is currently on standby for the green light to commence construction at the Goregaon site. This follows a meticulous location scouting exercise carried out by director Santoshi.

A Passion Project

‘Lahore, 1947’ represents Santoshi’s labor of love, a concept he has nurtured for over a decade. The narrative draws inspiration from Asghar Wajahat’s work ‘Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai.’ Aamir Khan Productions had previously heralded the project on Instagram in October, soliciting blessings for the collaboration.

Simultaneous Endeavors

Parallel to this, Aamir Khan is also warming up to initiate another film directed by RS Prasanna. This is slated to be his subsequent project post the release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’