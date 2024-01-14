Aaj Tak's 'Sabse Tez' Awards 2024: A Battle of Newsworthy Personalities

Anticipation quivers in the air as the 'Sabse Tez' awards by Aaj Tak are set to return in 2024. The awards, which are decided entirely by audience voting, aim to honor the most newsworthy personalities of 2023. Spanning five distinct categories, the awards will be presented during a live broadcast this Sunday at 9 pm, making for a riveting watch.

Categories and Contenders

The 'Sabse Tez' awards encompass a wide range of categories. These include best actor (both male and female), best politician, best chief minister, and best cricketer. Each category is graced by noteworthy finalists who have captured the public's attention, warranting their nomination.

For the 'Sabse Tez' actor, the male contenders are Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh. The female category features Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Shraddha Kapoor.

Political and Administrative Nominees

The political landscape has its own set of contenders. The category includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, and Mamata Banerjee. Furthermore, the chief ministers who have made a mark include Yogi Adityanath, Eknath Shinde, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Arvind Kejriwal.

Sporting Excellence

Lastly, the sports category showcases the cricketers who have enthralled audiences with their performances. The nominees are Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Virat Kohli, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The 'Sabse Tez' awards promise to be an exciting event, revealing who was 'sabse tez' or 'the fastest' in capturing the attention and hearts of the public in various fields.