‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’ Celebrates 1200 Episodes: A Milestone in Marathi Television

Marking a significant milestone in its successful journey, the popular Marathi television drama ‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’ has proudly completed its 1200th episode. Directed by Ravindra Karmarkar, the show has been one of the most-watched serials, illuminating the story of a woman named Arundhati Deshmukh who surmounts family hurdles to realize her dreams.

Madhurani Gokhale Prabulkar: The Face of the Show

The heart of the series is Madhurani Gokhale Prabulkar, who brings Arundhati to life on screen. Her remarkable portrayal has not only earned her a prominent place in Marathi cinema but also fetched her numerous accolades, including the coveted Maharashtra’s Best Character Award. Her gratitude for this journey and the accomplishment it represents is palpable.

Controversial Storylines and Audience Feedback

Despite its laurels, ‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’ has not been immune to criticism. The incorporation of illogical storylines has led to a perception of negativity among a section of its audience, causing a certain decline in its fanbase. The balancing act between industry recognition and critical milestones, and dealing with audience feedback presents a unique challenge for the creators of this long-running serial.

The Show Must Go On

Regardless of the criticism, the show continues to air on Star Pravah, captivating its audience with a talented ensemble cast that includes Milind Gawali, Rupali Bhosale, Gauri Kulkarni, and Ashvini Mahangade, who plays the character Anagha. The recent episode, aired on 2nd January 2024, was testament to the series’ ongoing appeal with its engaging plot depicting the emotional turmoil of Yash, another pivotal character.

As ‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’ celebrates this remarkable milestone, it stands as a testament to the resilience of Marathi television, grappling with audience feedback while simultaneously setting new benchmarks in the industry.