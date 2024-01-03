en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’ Celebrates 1200 Episodes: A Milestone in Marathi Television

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:59 am EST
‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’ Celebrates 1200 Episodes: A Milestone in Marathi Television

Marking a significant milestone in its successful journey, the popular Marathi television drama ‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’ has proudly completed its 1200th episode. Directed by Ravindra Karmarkar, the show has been one of the most-watched serials, illuminating the story of a woman named Arundhati Deshmukh who surmounts family hurdles to realize her dreams.

Madhurani Gokhale Prabulkar: The Face of the Show

The heart of the series is Madhurani Gokhale Prabulkar, who brings Arundhati to life on screen. Her remarkable portrayal has not only earned her a prominent place in Marathi cinema but also fetched her numerous accolades, including the coveted Maharashtra’s Best Character Award. Her gratitude for this journey and the accomplishment it represents is palpable.

Controversial Storylines and Audience Feedback

Despite its laurels, ‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’ has not been immune to criticism. The incorporation of illogical storylines has led to a perception of negativity among a section of its audience, causing a certain decline in its fanbase. The balancing act between industry recognition and critical milestones, and dealing with audience feedback presents a unique challenge for the creators of this long-running serial.

The Show Must Go On

Regardless of the criticism, the show continues to air on Star Pravah, captivating its audience with a talented ensemble cast that includes Milind Gawali, Rupali Bhosale, Gauri Kulkarni, and Ashvini Mahangade, who plays the character Anagha. The recent episode, aired on 2nd January 2024, was testament to the series’ ongoing appeal with its engaging plot depicting the emotional turmoil of Yash, another pivotal character.

As ‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’ celebrates this remarkable milestone, it stands as a testament to the resilience of Marathi television, grappling with audience feedback while simultaneously setting new benchmarks in the industry.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hemmige Honors: Cultural Village Recognizes Achievers in Music, Literature, and Education

By BNN Correspondents

High Card Season 1: A Thrilling Anime Adventure Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

By BNN Correspondents

Solo Leveling: From Web Novel to Anticipated Anime Release of 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Post-Roe v. Wade Overturning Film Aims to Spark Conversation on Bodily Autonomy

By BNN Correspondents

Persistent Matchmaking Issues Plague 'THE FINALS' Video Game ...
@Gaming · 4 mins
Persistent Matchmaking Issues Plague 'THE FINALS' Video Game ...
heart comment 0
Mintrocket’s ‘Dave the Diver’ Surpasses 3 Million Sales in Six Months

By Salman Khan

Mintrocket's 'Dave the Diver' Surpasses 3 Million Sales in Six Months
Chengdu Hi-tech Zone Opens Metaverse District with Grand Light Show

By BNN Correspondents

Chengdu Hi-tech Zone Opens Metaverse District with Grand Light Show
‘Breaking Bad’: Complete Series Now Available on Blu-ray at a Reduced Price

By BNN Correspondents

'Breaking Bad': Complete Series Now Available on Blu-ray at a Reduced Price
A Week of Diverse Performances: Rock, Reggae, Heavy Metal, Jazz, Pop Punk, and More

By BNN Correspondents

A Week of Diverse Performances: Rock, Reggae, Heavy Metal, Jazz, Pop Punk, and More
Latest Headlines
World News
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. Achieves Australian GMP Certification: A Milestone for Medicinal Cannabis
20 seconds
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. Achieves Australian GMP Certification: A Milestone for Medicinal Cannabis
NightHawk Biosciences Commences Development of Novel Biologic for Substance Use Disorders
1 min
NightHawk Biosciences Commences Development of Novel Biologic for Substance Use Disorders
Senator Tom Cotton Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Bid
1 min
Senator Tom Cotton Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Bid
From the Golf Course to the Football Pitch: Rory McIlroy's Candid Conversation with Gary Neville
1 min
From the Golf Course to the Football Pitch: Rory McIlroy's Candid Conversation with Gary Neville
Chingiz Allazov Backs Takeru Segawa in Upcoming Super-Fight
2 mins
Chingiz Allazov Backs Takeru Segawa in Upcoming Super-Fight
NightHawk Biosciences Embarks on Novel Biologic Project for Substance Use Disorders
2 mins
NightHawk Biosciences Embarks on Novel Biologic Project for Substance Use Disorders
Injury Sidelines Timo Meier: New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals Upcoming Game Analysis
2 mins
Injury Sidelines Timo Meier: New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals Upcoming Game Analysis
Cardiovascular Disease: The Silent Killer and the Battle for Early Detection
3 mins
Cardiovascular Disease: The Silent Killer and the Battle for Early Detection
Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro Braces for a Challenging Year Ahead
3 mins
Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro Braces for a Challenging Year Ahead
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app