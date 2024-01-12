AACTA Festival: A Celebration of Australia’s Screen Industry

The inaugural AACTA Festival is poised to illuminate the HOTA Gold Coast from February 8th-11th, 2024, with a vibrant four-day celebration of Australia’s screen industry. Coinciding with the esteemed AACTA Awards, the festival promises an immersive journey into the heart of film and television, offering over 70 diverse activities including panel discussions, screenings, and special appearances by notable figures in the industry.

Unveiling the Tapestry of Screen Storytelling

Curated with finesse by Program Director Sam Buckland, the festival will explore various facets of screen-related storytelling. Audiences will get a chance to delve into the nuts and bolts of film and television production, unraveling the creative processes that bring our favorite stories to life on the screen. Among the participants, figures such as Trent Dalton, Holly Ringland, and Marta Dusseldorp will lend their insights, bridging the gap between creators and consumers.

Exploring Indigenous Storytelling and Musical Scores

The festival will also pay homage to Australia’s rich cultural heritage, spotlighting Indigenous storytelling and its role in preserving the essence of First Nations culture. It will provide a platform for Indigenous artists like Leah Purcell and Bonnie Garmus to share their narratives, enriching the cultural discourse. Additionally, the festival will resonate with the rhythms of the music industry, with a masterclass by renowned composer David Hirschfelder, best known for his evocative film scores. Discussions on literary adaptations, a revered tradition in the filmmaking process, will also feature in the festival’s program.

AACTA Awards and the Future of Australian Screen Industry

Running concurrently with the festival, the AACTA Awards, presented by Foxtel Group, will honor the best movies and television shows of the year. The festival, as actor and ambassador Chris Alosio opines, offers an incredible opportunity for Queenslanders and others to tell their stories and shape the future of the Australian screen industry. More than a celebration, the AACTA Festival is a testament to Australia’s thriving screen industry and its potential to inspire, entertain, and provoke thought.