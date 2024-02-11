A3 Artists Agency Announces Ceasing Operations Amidst Legal Disputes

A3 Artists Agency, a prominent talent representation firm, is set to cease its operations next week, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The decision comes amidst ongoing legal battles involving Adam Bold, the majority owner of the agency.

Advertisment

Closure Announcement and Operational Details

In a memo penned by Todd Quinn, the Chief Operating Officer of A3, it was announced that the agency would shut down its operations at the close of business on Monday. Clients such as Lorraine Bracco and Anthony Michael Hall, as well as the representation of late stars like Carl Weathers and Angus Cloud, have been associated with the agency. Employees will receive their final paychecks on February 12, and certain benefits such as healthcare will be extended for a limited duration.

The memo, highlighted by news outlets. highlighted the gravity of the decision, stating, "This decision was not made lightly and comes after extensive analysis. Despite our best efforts, we find ourselves unable to continue operating in a sustainable manner."

Advertisment

Background of Legal Disputes

The impending closure follows a series of legal disputes involving Adam Bold, including a lawsuit filed in December by agency CEO Robert Atterman and president Brian Cho. The lawsuit accused Bold of mismanagement, alleging financial misdeeds and personal misconduct, including drug use and sexual harassment.

Quoting from the December suit, it was stated, "In an astonishing run of terror, Bold has squandered everything. A3 is in a state of chaos and dissolution as its agents jump off the sinking ship and flee to A3 competitors, or wait in shock and fear for the next shoe to drop."

Advertisment

In response to the allegations, Bold vehemently denied them, labeling the lawsuit as a "shake down and pure extortion." He asserted the falsity of the accusations regarding drug use and sexual misconduct, claiming to possess evidence to refute them.

Business Transactions Amidst Legal Turmoil

The legal conflict coincided with Bold's efforts to finalize a transaction involving the sale of A3's digital representation assets to rival agency Gersh. Despite the tumultuous circumstances, insiders revealed that Atterman and Cho are contemplating the formation of a new representation company amidst their ongoing dispute with Bold.