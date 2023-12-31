A24’s “Civil War” Trims Down Rumored Runtime

Anticipation mounts as A24’s action-packed epic, “Civil War,” directed by renowned filmmaker Alex Garland, prepares for release, debunking the earlier speculations of an extended runtime. Countering an inaccurately listed 3-hour 15-minute duration on IMDb, A24 confirmed to Variety that the film’s length stands at a more succinct 109 minutes.

The Star-Studded Ensemble

An impressive ensemble cast breathes life into “Civil War,” featuring the likes of Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno, Jesse Plemons, and Nick Offerman. This movie paints a grim picture of a dystopian future America mired in violent conflict, showcasing scenes of devastation and a narrative touching on government air strikes on civilians and the targeting of journalists.

A Divided Nation

The film’s trailer unveils a nation in turmoil with 19 states having seceded. The Western powerhouses, Texas and California, appear on the brink of capitulation against the U.S. military. “Civil War” marks a significant addition to Garland’s repertoire, following his Oscar-nominated creations, “Ex Machina” and “Annihilation,” and the critically acclaimed FX series, “Devs.”

The Creative Masterminds

The film’s production team comprises Gregory Goodman, Andrew Macdonald, and Allon Reich. Goodman, with a history of producing remarkable films, adds a layer of credibility to the project. The subject of movie runtimes has recently ignited discussion among audiences. Some recent releases like “Oppenheimer,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” have surpassed the three-hour mark, while others such as Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” and Ari Aster’s “Beau Is Afraid” have experienced box office shortcomings with similar durations. Aiming to cater to an audience that prefers shorter films, “Civil War” strives to deliver a powerful narrative within its compact runtime.