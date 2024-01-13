en English
Arts & Entertainment

A24 Enters the Merchandise Market, Excites Gen Z Consumers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:11 pm EST
A24 Enters the Merchandise Market, Excites Gen Z Consumers

In a bold move that has taken the entertainment and fashion industries by storm, A24, the esteemed American film production company, has forayed into the realm of merchandise. Best known for critically acclaimed movies like ‘Aftersun’ and ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ A24 has now captivated the Generation Z market with their film-inspired merchandise.

A24: The New Player in Merchandise

With their recently released merchandise, including a £315 necklace and £35 t-shirts inspired by the much-anticipated film ‘Priscilla,’ A24 has proven that their branding prowess extends beyond the silver screen. Both items, featuring heartthrob actor Jacob Elordi, sold out within mere minutes of their release, echoing the fervor typically observed during streetwear brand launches.

Collaboration with J. Hannah and Social Media Buzz

The ‘Priscilla’-related merchandise, a fruit of A24’s collaboration with LA-based fine jewelry label J. Hannah, has caused a stir on social media platforms. The uproar has been particularly strong on X (formerly Twitter), where fans have been vocal about their desire for more A24-branded goods.

A24’s Expansion into Children’s Clothing and Accessories

The company has broadened its merchandise repertoire to include a children’s clothing range and accessories like playing cards and badges. Displaying a keen understanding of modern consumer behavior, A24 also launched a membership website. For a monthly fee, members receive exclusive access to merchandise drops, a magazine subscription, and bonus content.

A24’s Multi-Year Agreement with Apple

A24’s merchandise venture comes on the heels of their multi-year content creation agreement with Apple. This partnership, which involves the production of original content for Apple’s upcoming streaming service, signifies A24’s escalating influence in both the film industry and the consumer goods market.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

