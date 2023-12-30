A Year of Heartbreaking Losses for South Korea’s Entertainment Industry

The entertainment industry in South Korea has endured a year of heartbreaking losses. The industry has seen the untimely deaths of several celebrated artists, marking a somber year of mourning for fans and colleagues alike.

Tragic Losses in the K-Pop World

The K-pop scene was struck by the death of 29-year-old idol Haesoo, who was found deceased at her residence in May, leaving a presumed suicide note. Similarly, the music industry mourned the loss of ASTRO member Moonbin, who passed away at the tender age of 25 in April.

The film and drama sector was not spared from this string of tragedies. In April, the industry was shaken by the loss of 26-year-old actress Jung Chae-yul, who was found dead in her home during the production of a Korean drama. December brought the disturbing news of actor Lee Sun-kyun’s demise. The 48-year-old actor was found dead in his car, after being implicated in a drug probe, allegations which he denied.

Deaths Stirring Discussions on Mental Health and Public Scrutiny

The tragic death of Lee Sun-kyun, known for his role in Parasite, reignited conversations on the mental well-being of celebrities and public figures in South Korea. The country, which has the highest rate of suicide in the world, has seen celebrities facing strict moral codes and constant public scrutiny, leading to mental health issues. Agencies have started taking a stand against malicious rumors being circulated against artists.

Other losses include actor Na Chul, known for his roles in various productions, who died in January due to health complications. In another heartbreaking incident, 29-year-old actress Park Soo Ryun died after a fall in June, with her family deciding to donate her organs.