A Year in Review: Zimbabwe’s Showbiz Triumphs and Controversies of 2023

As 2023 nears its end, Zimbabwe’s showbiz landscape paints a picture of a vibrant and eventful year. From a return to the international pageantry scene to stirring music controversies and notable artistic achievements, the year has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride for the nation’s entertainment industry.

A Return to the Miss Universe Stage

After a hiatus of 22 years, Zimbabwe made a triumphant return to the Miss Universe pageant. Brooke Bruk Jackson, who was crowned Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023, represented the nation on the global stage. Jackson’s selection, however, stirred up a debate over her suitability as the country’s representative, despite her impressive top 10 finish in the Voice for Change competition.

Zimbabwean Artists Shine on the International Stage

On the music front, artists from Zimbabwe made their presence felt internationally. Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Gemma Griffiths, and Lynol Siwela brought home accolades from the Annual African Entertainment Awards in the United States, with Winky D bagging the coveted Best Reggae Dancehall Artiste award.

Musical Controversies and Triumphs

The year also saw the legendary reggae band UB40, featuring Ali Campbell, perform a sold-out show in Zimbabwe on Africa Day – their first return since a memorable performance 37 years ago. The music community was shaken when rapper Holy Ten publicly criticized Winky D, a move that triggered controversy given their recent collaboration.

Pageantry Scandal and a Musical Farewell

Miss EcoTourism Zimbabwe, Boitshepo Shumba, found herself at the center of a storm following reports of an abortion, a violation of pageant rules. Amidst these highs and lows, gospel music pioneer Baba Machanic Manyeruke announced his retirement from a career spanning several decades, leaving a rich legacy behind, although he remains open to making special appearances.

Art for Social Transformation

Zimbabwe also played host to the Artizen Conference on Art for Social Transformation. This significant event underscored the role of art in community development and sustainability, reflecting Zimbabwe’s commitment to leveraging art as a tool for social change.

In summary, the year 2023 has been a year of artistic triumphs, controversies, and milestones in Zimbabwe’s showbiz industry, setting the stage for an equally exciting 2024.