en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

A Week of Diverse Performances: Rock, Reggae, Heavy Metal, Jazz, Pop Punk, and More

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:50 am EST
A Week of Diverse Performances: Rock, Reggae, Heavy Metal, Jazz, Pop Punk, and More

The upcoming week in the regional music scene is set to be a vibrant tapestry of diverse performances. From rock and reggae to heavy metal, and from jazz to pop punk, there’s something for every music lover.

Tabula Rasa and Zakk Sabbath

Starting the lineup on Friday, the band Tabula Rasa is slated to perform at 118 North. Known for their danceable original songs seasoned with rock and reggae influences, Tabula Rasa’s performance promises an energetic evening. On Sunday, heavy metal enthusiasts can head to Brooklyn Bowl to witness Zakk Sabbath. Formed by Zakk Wylde, this Black Sabbath cover band is famed for delivering deep cuts from the legendary metal band’s vast catalog.

Jazz Jam with Orrin Evans

Wednesday brings a musical treat for jazz aficionados at The Lounge at World Café Live. Hosted by Orrin Evans, the free “Jazz Jam with Orrin Evans” will showcase some of his favorite artists. The event also opens the floor for other musicians to join in, adding an impromptu twist to the evening.

Motion City Soundtrack and Hayley Jane

Also on Wednesday, pop punk band Motion City Soundtrack will take the stage at Brooklyn Bowl to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album “I Am the Movie”. Adding to Wednesday’s splurge of music, Hayley Jane will bring her eclectic mix of rock, pop, and other genres to 118 North, accompanied by her new band.

Okan and Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal

On Thursday, the duo Okan is set to perform at MilkBoy Philly. Offering a unique blend of Afro-Cuban roots with jazz and other genres, Okan’s performance is sure to be a sonic feast. Rounding up the week’s lineup, Cirque du Soleil’s show Crystal promises a breathtaking spectacle at Giant Center from January 11-24. The show combines awe-inspiring acrobatics and ice skating with a unique storyline and music that ranges from synthpop to covers of songs by famous artists.

In conclusion, the week ahead offers a rich smorgasbord of musical performances. Whether you’re a fan of rock, reggae, heavy metal, jazz, pop punk, or even acrobatic shows, there’s something to look forward to.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Persistent Matchmaking Issues Plague 'THE FINALS' Video Game

By Salman Khan

Mintrocket's 'Dave the Diver' Surpasses 3 Million Sales in Six Months

By Salman Khan

Chengdu Hi-tech Zone Opens Metaverse District with Grand Light Show

By BNN Correspondents

'Breaking Bad': Complete Series Now Available on Blu-ray at a Reduced Price

By BNN Correspondents

Gran Turismo Sport Delisted from PlayStation Store Ahead of Server Shu ...
@Gaming · 3 mins
Gran Turismo Sport Delisted from PlayStation Store Ahead of Server Shu ...
heart comment 0
January 2024 Movie Releases: An Exciting Blend of Genres and Star-Studded Casts

By BNN Correspondents

January 2024 Movie Releases: An Exciting Blend of Genres and Star-Studded Casts
Dave the Diver: A Small-Scale Game Making Big Waves

By Salman Khan

Dave the Diver: A Small-Scale Game Making Big Waves
Ai Weiwei Unveils New Studio in Portugal Amid Controversy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Ai Weiwei Unveils New Studio in Portugal Amid Controversy
Year of the Women: Female Artists Dominate UK Music Charts in 2023

By Bijay Laxmi

Year of the Women: Female Artists Dominate UK Music Charts in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Nova Southeastern Dominates as DII Men's Basketball Season Resumes
23 seconds
Nova Southeastern Dominates as DII Men's Basketball Season Resumes
Transfer News: Chelsea's Alex Matos Heads to Huddersfield; Tottenham's Ivan Perisic Eyes Croatian Return
43 seconds
Transfer News: Chelsea's Alex Matos Heads to Huddersfield; Tottenham's Ivan Perisic Eyes Croatian Return
Persistent Matchmaking Issues Plague 'THE FINALS' Video Game
44 seconds
Persistent Matchmaking Issues Plague 'THE FINALS' Video Game
Public Petition Against Merger of Renfrewshire Day Centres Gains Momentum
47 seconds
Public Petition Against Merger of Renfrewshire Day Centres Gains Momentum
Outset Medical to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1 min
Outset Medical to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Trump's Legal Team Suggests Voters Could Choose an 'Insurrectionist' President
1 min
Trump's Legal Team Suggests Voters Could Choose an 'Insurrectionist' President
Taifa Stars Gear up for AFCON 2023: A Journey of Ambition and Determination
2 mins
Taifa Stars Gear up for AFCON 2023: A Journey of Ambition and Determination
Sioux Falls Chronicles: Crime, Economic Shifts, and a Brush with Sports Glory
2 mins
Sioux Falls Chronicles: Crime, Economic Shifts, and a Brush with Sports Glory
Expelled Congressman George Santos Eyes Directorship of ICE
3 mins
Expelled Congressman George Santos Eyes Directorship of ICE
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app