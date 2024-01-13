en English
Arts & Entertainment

A Week of Celebrity Glamour: From AFI Awards in LA to Fashion Moments in Milan

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:17 am EST
A Week of Celebrity Glamour: From AFI Awards in LA to Fashion Moments in Milan

This week has been vibrant with celebrity events across the globe, showcasing the eclectic tastes and styles of Hollywood’s finest. The AFI Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles was a star-studded affair, setting the tone for a week of glamour and elegance. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Margot Robbie was the embodiment of grace at this event. Other attendees included the likes of Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Quinta Brunson, and Sterling K. Brown, who added their unique charm to the event.

Global Celebrity Sightings

While Los Angeles was buzzing with award shows, Paris saw David Beckham enjoying a basketball game, embracing the city’s love for sports. The Palm Springs International Film Festival, a renowned event in the world of cinema, saw Jenna Ortega making a notable appearance.

Celebrity Camaraderie at the AFI Awards

At the AFI Awards Luncheon, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were spotted sharing a cozy moment, while Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey from ‘The Last of Us’ were seen embracing the festive spirit. Adding a touch of humor to the event, Arnold Schwarzenegger was seen working out with Jake from State Farm at Gold’s Gym in Venice, California.

Fashion Moments and Screenings

The week also saw numerous fashion moments, with Sabrina and Idris Elba turning heads at the Gucci Ancora Fashion Show in Milan. Back in New York, Irina Shayk was seen braving the chill in a cozy jacket. At the Amazon MGM Studios’ special screening in Los Angeles, Jeffrey Wright looked dapper, while Julia Fox made fashion headlines at the Thom Browne event in New York. Busta Rhymes, the musical legend, was spotted sampling new offerings at a restaurant opening in NYC. Stars like Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain were seen sharing smiles at the National Board of Review Awards Gala. Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo, Jason Momoa with Ian Somerhalder, and the ‘Ted Lasso’ cast, including Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Brett Goldstein, were among others seen at various events.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

