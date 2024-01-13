A Week of Celebrity Glamour: From AFI Awards in LA to Fashion Moments in Milan

This week has been vibrant with celebrity events across the globe, showcasing the eclectic tastes and styles of Hollywood’s finest. The AFI Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles was a star-studded affair, setting the tone for a week of glamour and elegance. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Margot Robbie was the embodiment of grace at this event. Other attendees included the likes of Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Quinta Brunson, and Sterling K. Brown, who added their unique charm to the event.

Global Celebrity Sightings

While Los Angeles was buzzing with award shows, Paris saw David Beckham enjoying a basketball game, embracing the city’s love for sports. The Palm Springs International Film Festival, a renowned event in the world of cinema, saw Jenna Ortega making a notable appearance.

Celebrity Camaraderie at the AFI Awards

At the AFI Awards Luncheon, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were spotted sharing a cozy moment, while Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey from ‘The Last of Us’ were seen embracing the festive spirit. Adding a touch of humor to the event, Arnold Schwarzenegger was seen working out with Jake from State Farm at Gold’s Gym in Venice, California.

Fashion Moments and Screenings

The week also saw numerous fashion moments, with Sabrina and Idris Elba turning heads at the Gucci Ancora Fashion Show in Milan. Back in New York, Irina Shayk was seen braving the chill in a cozy jacket. At the Amazon MGM Studios’ special screening in Los Angeles, Jeffrey Wright looked dapper, while Julia Fox made fashion headlines at the Thom Browne event in New York. Busta Rhymes, the musical legend, was spotted sampling new offerings at a restaurant opening in NYC. Stars like Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain were seen sharing smiles at the National Board of Review Awards Gala. Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo, Jason Momoa with Ian Somerhalder, and the ‘Ted Lasso’ cast, including Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Brett Goldstein, were among others seen at various events.