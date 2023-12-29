en English
Arts & Entertainment

A Week in Pictures: Scotland’s Beauty Through the Lens of its People

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:03 am EST
A week in Scotland, spanning from 22 to 29 December, unfurled a tapestry of resplendent nature and unique moments, illustrated through a collection of captivating photographs. These images, a testament to the nation’s beauty and diversity, were curated from user-submitted captures, adhering to the BBC’s strict photography guidelines.

Scotland’s Natural Canvas

The collection features Sylvia Watson’s snapshot of a playful animal at Blackstone Farm and Alana Willox’s portrayal of the Golden Horn Lighthouse set against the golden skies in the aftermath of Storm Gerrit. Barry Clayton captured an industrious helicopter returning from oil rigs, with the ethereal beauty of nacreous clouds painting the backdrop. Ailsa McMillan offered a tranquil start to the day with her serene early morning shot in Cardrona Forest.

Unveiling Moments of Life

Bill Hodgson froze a moment of nature’s raw power, capturing a hen harrier in the midst of a hunt. The vibrant spirit of Glasgow’s Winterfest was encapsulated by Gavin Ross, while Yvonne Stephen added a sparkle to the collection with her photograph of a tractor adorned with fairy lights. Immortalizing the beauty of nature’s phenomena, Iain Rudkin shot polar stratospheric clouds and Liz Hayhurst captured a cloud phenomenon on the mighty Ben Nevis.

Portraits of Vibrant Wildlife and More

Other highlights include Alan Tough’s snapshot of a bottlenose dolphin ‘flying’ through the sky, Gerry Dawson’s inventive ‘prehistoric Bat-signal’ crafted through drone photography, and John Dyer’s elegant capture of a swan on Strathclyde Loch. Eye-catching animal shots also feature Ian McLaughlin’s curious sheep on Skye, Ruth Walsh’s Highland Cattle, and Derek Cuthbertson’s otter family. The collection concludes with Adrian Plumb’s shot of an orange moon over the control tower at Edinburgh airport.

These stunning photos, submitted with due permissions and in alignment with the BBC’s photography rules, offer a window into Scotland’s diverse landscapes and vibrant wildlife. While the BBC holds a non-exclusive license to use these submissions, the contributors retain ownership of their photographs, preserving the personal connection between the photographer and the captured moment.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom Wildlife
BNN Correspondents

