Arts & Entertainment

A Vibrant Line-Up of Entertainment Events Across Various Venues

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:50 pm EST
A Vibrant Line-Up of Entertainment Events Across Various Venues

In an impressive line-up of entertainment events across various venues, the spotlight shines on a series of tribute shows and unique performances. From a homage to the legendary Whitney Houston to a surreal exploration of friendship, the stage is set for a vibrant showcase of artistry and talent.

The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston

At the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord, the musical legacy of Whitney Houston is being brought to life in a tribute show titled “The Greatest Love of All.” The show features the breathtaking vocals of South African artist Belinda Davids, renowned for her performances alongside Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole, and Monica, and her appearances on Fox TV’s ‘Showtime at the Apollo’ and BBC1 TV’s ‘Even Better Than the Real Thing.’ Accompanied by a live band, backing vocalists, and choreographed dancers, the performance is further enhanced with state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision, and theatrical effects.

Pizzastock Battle of the Bands

The energy shifts to the Tupelo Music Hall in Derry with the Pizzastock Battle of the Bands. The event boasts performances by bands like Glue and Porcelain Jumpsuit, imbuing the venue with an electrifying blend of music and spirit. Beyond serving as a platform for these bands, the event aims to foster community bonding and raise funds for local organizations.

Cheap Thrills: An Evening of Janis in Concert

Seacoast Rep in Portsmouth adds a dose of nostalgia with “Cheap Thrills: An Evening of Janis in Concert,” starring Alyssa Dumas. The performance showcases the unforgettable hits of Janis Joplin, promising an evening of soul-stirring music.

Get the Led Out: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

The Capitol Center for the Arts continues its tribute series, this time with a nod to the iconic rock band Led Zeppelin. The tribute band Get the Led Out promises to recreate the magic of one of the greatest rock bands in history.

You, Me, and the Woodsmoke: A Surrealist Drama

For drama enthusiasts, The Players’ Ring in Portsmouth offers a unique treat in the form of a surrealist drama titled “You, Me, and the Woodsmoke.” The play explores the complexities of friendship, weaving a narrative that is as compelling as it is thought-provoking.

With a range of events catering to diverse tastes, these venues promise a rich and immersive entertainment experience. Tickets for these events are available for purchase at the respective venue websites, offering audiences the opportunity to witness these captivating performances firsthand.

Arts & Entertainment Music South Africa
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

