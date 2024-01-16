A Tribute to Ustad Bukhari: The Sindhi Poet and Educationist

On this day, we remember the birth of a man who left an indelible mark on Sindhi literature and education. Born Punhal Shah on January 16, 1930, in Dadu, he later adopted the name Syed Ahmed Shah Bukhari, but the world knew him best as Ustad Bukhari. His poetry was a beacon of resonance, earning him recognition both within the borders of Sindh and on the global stage. Ustad Bukhari's poetry, steeped in the language of the people, was a testament to his ability to articulate complex emotions in a manner accessible to all.

Sowing the Seeds of Legacy

Ustad Bukhari's journey with education began in 1944 when he passed the Sindhi Final, leading to his first teaching position in the education department. His thirst for knowledge led him to the Govt. Mithiani Training College from 1951 to 1952, where he continued to hone his skills. He went on to acquire various degrees in Sindhi literature, culminating in a master's degree from the University of Sindh in 1964.

From Lecturer to Professor: A Life Dedicated to Education

Bukhari's academic career saw a steady progression. In 1967, he became a lecturer at the Government College Larkana, and he eventually retired as a professor. His dedication to education was not just reflected in his professional journey but also in his literary endeavors that span over two dozen books in Sindhi.

Ustad Bukhari: A Living Legacy

The Government of Sindh honored Ustad Bukhari's contributions by naming the Government Boys Degree College Dadu after him. The Institute of Sindhology further immortalized his legacy by establishing a dedicated corner in its museum. Ustad Bukhari passed away on October 9, 1992, due to blood cancer, and was laid to rest in Dadu. His work, however, continues to live, touching the hearts and minds of people, symbolizing the power and beauty of Sindhi poetry and literature.