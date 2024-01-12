en English
Arts & Entertainment

A Tidal Wave of New Music: Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, and 21 Savage Drop New Tracks

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:55 pm EST
January 12th, 2024, brought a tidal wave of new music to the industry, with significant releases from renowned artists like Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, and 21 Savage. The day was marked by the unveiling of Ariana Grande’s self-empowering anthem ‘yes, and?’, Lil Nas X’s highly anticipated ‘J CHRIST’, and 21 Savage’s solo album, ‘american dream’.

Grande’s Empowering Return

Grande’s latest single, ‘yes, and?’ not only marks her first solo release since 2020, but is also a bold stand against body shaming and unfounded relationship rumors. The song, written and produced by Grande, alongside her longtime collaborators Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, is characterized by a retro-inspired bop with an ’80s disco theme. The singer revealed that the single’s artwork will be one of the cover variants for her forthcoming seventh album.

Lil Nas X, 21 Savage, and Billboard’s Rising Star

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X unveiled the long-awaited track ‘J CHRIST’, and 21 Savage released his solo album ‘american dream’, contributing to the day’s musical feast. Billboard introduced its latest cover star, Ivan Cornejo, an influential figure shaping the future of regional Mexican music.

Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show and More

The January 12th episode of Billboard News, hosted by Tetris Kelly, brought more musical tidbits, including a teaser for Usher’s upcoming Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. The show promises star-studded appearances, including global sensations like Jung Kook and J Balvin, sparking discussions about a potential performance by Jung Kook alongside Usher. The episode also touched upon Kali Uchis’s pregnancy and her forthcoming album, and the rising success of the music group ITZY.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

