Arts & Entertainment

A Roundup of Entertainment, Sports, and Business News: Demanding Recognition and Unveiling New Ventures

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:47 pm EST
A Roundup of Entertainment, Sports, and Business News: Demanding Recognition and Unveiling New Ventures

Renowned choreographer Bosco Martis has stepped up to champion the cause of his fellow professionals, demanding fair recognition for choreographers across the film industry. The issue at hand is the glaring absence of choreographers’ names on movie promotional posters, a tradition that Martis believes undermines the value and contribution of choreographers to the cinematic experience.

The Power of Credit

The art of choreography, Martis argues, is as essential to the filmic tapestry as acting, direction, and music. The omission of choreographers’ names from promotional material not only belittles their role but also denies them the credit they rightly deserve. In an industry where recognition often translates to opportunities, this lack of visibility can have far-reaching implications for the careers of choreographers.

Voices from the Film Industry

Meanwhile, film enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of the first look of actor Prabhas in the upcoming movie ‘Salaar.’ The grand reveal is scheduled to coincide with the festive season of Pongal in 2024, promising a treat for fans and cinephiles.

Sporting Insights and Business Maneuvers

On the sports front, commentator Skip Bayless has offered his own interpretation of Bill Belichick’s recent comparison of Josh Allen to Tom Brady. Bayless suggests that the comparison was borne out of jealousy, adding a layer of intrigue to the dynamics of the sporting world.

In a surprising crossover of business and sports, news has surfaced of Mark Cuban’s decision to sell his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks. The financial implications and details of the transaction remain under wraps, adding an air of suspense to the story.

Celebrations and Criticisms

High spirits were evident as Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi, and Boney Kapoor were seen celebrating Anshula Kapoor’s birthday. Adding to the festive mood, Twinkle Khanna marked her 50th birthday with a snorkeling adventure with Akshay Kumar and their children, expressing a wish for a lifetime of adventures.

Controversial figure Andrew Tate has stirred the pot with his criticism of GTA 6 players, branding their engagement with the game as a waste of time. This statement, while causing a stir, is an invitation to reflect on how we spend our leisure time in an increasingly digital world.

A Glimpse into the World of Drama

In drama news, Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young have been confirmed as the leads for the fantasy romance drama ‘The Judge From Hell.’ As fans anticipate the on-screen chemistry of this pair, the drama industry continues to forge narratives that captivate audiences worldwide.

Arts & Entertainment Business Sports
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

