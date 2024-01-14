en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special’ Unveils Second Volume Cover

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:36 pm EST
‘A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special’ Unveils Second Volume Cover

The anime series ‘A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special’ has released its second volume’s cover artwork, continuing its release cycle since its premiere in October 2023. The series, available on Crunchyroll, is being released in a six-volume limited edition format by Aniplex Japan. The first volume was released earlier this month, on January 10, 2024.

Behind The Scenes

Taishi Kawaguchi directs this captivating series, with Takamitsu Kouno providing the script. The character designs have been beautifully crafted by Hiromi Kato, and the production is undertaken by Arvo Animation. The Japanese cast includes Takuma Terashima, Natsumi Fujiwara, Sayumi Suzushiro, and Asami Seto.

A Tale of Time and Magic

The series traverses the life of Desir Herrman, a mage who, after dying in a desperate future fight, is returned to his school days. Joined by his companions, Desir is on a mission to prevent the catastrophic destruction he had once witnessed. This intriguing narrative of time travel and magic is brought to life through the voices and performances of the talented cast.

Music and Artistry

Adding to the allure of ‘A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special’ is the music, with the opening theme song by FLOW and the ending theme by Momosumomosu. The artwork for the series, including the recently released cover for the second volume, exemplifies the series’ aesthetic and thematic elements, making it a must-have for anime enthusiasts.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

