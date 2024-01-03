A Reason to Survive (ARTS): Transforming Lives and Neighborhoods Through Art

In 14 years, A Reason to Survive (ARTS), led by Matt D’Arrigo, has become a beacon of hope for youths in need. It has provided a platform for over 50,000 troubled and underperforming students to discover their creative identities and foster a sense of importance through arts. With a growing annual budget of $900,000, ARTS has been aiding children and teenagers to find their passion and self-worth.

Inocente: A Testament to the Power of ARTS

Inocente, a once homeless teenager, found her potential as an artist through ARTS. Her journey became the subject of an Oscar-winning documentary, marking a significant milestone for the organization and showcasing its transformative power.

Creating Vibrant Neighborhoods Initiative

ARTS is now on a mission to revitalize National City, one of San Diego County’s most impoverished areas. The Creating Vibrant Neighborhoods Initiative, a $1.4 million project, aims to install 30 public art pieces in three years. The first of these is a 300-foot mosaic wall designed by community artist Rob Tobin. With $825,000 in private donations and support from local agencies, ARTS is not just beautifying the area but instilling a sense of ownership and pride among its residents.

ARTS and D’Arrigo’s Personal Journey

The journey of ARTS began with Matt D’Arrigo’s personal experience. He found solace in art and music while caring for his cancer-stricken family. This led him to establish ARTS and later set up a center in National City. The community has embraced ARTS warmly, and the organization’s impact on both individuals and the neighborhood is a testament to the integral role of arts and culture in identity formation and community development.