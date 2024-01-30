A.R. Rahman's Innovative Leap: Using AI in Music for 'Lal Salaam'

A.R. Rahman, the esteemed music composer, steps into yet another revolutionary phase of his illustrious career by leveraging artificial intelligence in his latest venture. In an unprecedented move, Rahman has recreated the voices of late legendary singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for the upcoming film 'Lal Salaam.' This groundbreaking endeavor marks the first time an Indian musician has utilized AI to resurrect the voices of late singers, stirring both admiration and controversy within the industry.

Unveiling a Technological Milestone in Music

Renowned for his distinctive musical style and innovative compositions, Rahman's experiment with AI has added a new dimension to his repertoire. The song 'Thimiri Yezhuda,' featuring in the Aishwarya Rajnikanth directed sports drama 'Lal Salaam,' will bear the AI-generated voices of Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed. This process, while technologically advanced, has drawn criticism regarding the ethical and legal implications of using AI in music. Addressing these concerns, Rahman has clarified that he obtained permission from the singers' families and provided them with due remuneration.

Fusing Tradition and Innovation

Despite the ensuing controversy, the larger question of ownership of AI-generated music and its moral and legal implications remains unresolved. This query poses a significant challenge to the music industry, as it grapples with the intersection of tradition and innovation. However, Rahman's move has undeniably opened new doors in the realm of music composition, setting a precedent for future musicians and composers.

A Wait For Musical Revolution

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of 'Lal Salaam' on February 9, 2024, the spotlight is on Rahman's musical innovation. The collaboration between Rahman and Aishwarya Rajnikanth is expected to bring a unique blend of tradition and technological advancement to the cinema. The world waits with bated breath to witness this revolutionary fusion of AI and music in the silver screen.