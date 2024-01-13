en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

A Quiet Place: Day One – A Dramatic Shift from Horror to Drama

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
A Quiet Place: Day One – A Dramatic Shift from Horror to Drama

Star of A Quiet Place: Day One, Alex Wolff, has shed light on the dramatic divergence the upcoming prequel will take from its horror-focused predecessors. The actor, in a recent interview, described Day One as a drama, a stark contrast to the original films’ horror-centric narrative.

A New Director, A New Direction

The prequel is directed by Michael Sarnoski, who previously directed Wolff in the acclaimed film, Pig. This shift in directorial style is poised to bring about a fresh perspective to the apocalyptic tale, moving away from the family-centric narrative years after the invasion seen in the original films. The cast remains small and intimate, much like its predecessors, with only four to five characters central to the narrative.

Intimate Cast, Expansive Narrative

Alongside Wolff, the cast includes Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Denis O’Hare, and Djimon Hounsou, who will reprise his role from A Quiet Place Part II. The prequel is set on the first day of the alien invasion, offering an unprecedented look at the event that triggered the harrowing world shown in the previous films.

A New Day Dawns in The Quiet Place Franchise

A Quiet Place: Day One is set to focus on a different group of characters, drawing inspiration from the flashback sequence in A Quiet Place Part II. This pivot in narrative direction broadens the scope of the franchise, providing depth and diversity to the established storyline. The film is slated for release on March 8, 2024, and is expected to be succeeded by a third installment in 2025.

The main genre of A Quiet Place: Day One is drama, interspersed with elements of horror and sci-fi. The screenplay is penned by Scott Beck, John Krasinski, and Jeff Nichols, promising a compelling blend of suspense and human drama set against a backdrop of an alien apocalypse.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
37 seconds ago
Josh Hutcherson Embraces Viral TikTok Trend; Anticipates 'The Beekeeper' Release
Josh Hutcherson, the heartthrob known for his role in ‘The Hunger Games,’ unexpectedly finds himself at the center of a fresh internet phenomenon. A TikTok video featuring a montage of his photos set to Flo Rida’s hit song ‘Whistle’ has made a meteoric rise to virality, amassing over 11 million views. This nine-year-old video has
Josh Hutcherson Embraces Viral TikTok Trend; Anticipates 'The Beekeeper' Release
'Boy Swallows Universe': A Riveting Coming-of-Age Drama on Netflix
1 min ago
'Boy Swallows Universe': A Riveting Coming-of-Age Drama on Netflix
Inclusive Musical 'Prinsipe Bahaghari' Showcases Differently-Abled Performers
7 mins ago
Inclusive Musical 'Prinsipe Bahaghari' Showcases Differently-Abled Performers
Own a Piece of 'Succession': Iconic Show Memorabilia Goes Under the Hammer
55 seconds ago
Own a Piece of 'Succession': Iconic Show Memorabilia Goes Under the Hammer
Emily Rudd Expresses Excitement for 'Enies Lobby' Arc in Netflix's One Piece
1 min ago
Emily Rudd Expresses Excitement for 'Enies Lobby' Arc in Netflix's One Piece
Luke Combs to Headline BetMGM's Big Game Bash in Las Vegas
1 min ago
Luke Combs to Headline BetMGM's Big Game Bash in Las Vegas
Latest Headlines
World News
Premier League's Official Fan Zones: A Threat to Local Matchday Economies
1 min
Premier League's Official Fan Zones: A Threat to Local Matchday Economies
Assam CM Criticizes Congress for Opposition to Ram Temple, Labels Opposition News as 'Entertainment'
1 min
Assam CM Criticizes Congress for Opposition to Ram Temple, Labels Opposition News as 'Entertainment'
Liverpool Fans Unite to Make Sven-Goran Eriksson's Dream a Reality
2 mins
Liverpool Fans Unite to Make Sven-Goran Eriksson's Dream a Reality
Liverpool Fans Rally to Support Eriksson's Dream Amid Terminal Illness
2 mins
Liverpool Fans Rally to Support Eriksson's Dream Amid Terminal Illness
DeSantis Criticizes Border Deal: Dead on Arrival if Elected
3 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Border Deal: Dead on Arrival if Elected
Week in Review: Republican Primaries, Golden Globes and Aviation Incident
3 mins
Week in Review: Republican Primaries, Golden Globes and Aviation Incident
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President: A Setback for Beijing
5 mins
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President: A Setback for Beijing
Hunter Biden Agrees to Deposition Amid Legal Controversies
6 mins
Hunter Biden Agrees to Deposition Amid Legal Controversies
Roberto 'Pico' Lopes: A Dual-Nationality Beacon in the Africa Cup of Nations
7 mins
Roberto 'Pico' Lopes: A Dual-Nationality Beacon in the Africa Cup of Nations
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
38 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
1 hour
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app